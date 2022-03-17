Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira Called into United States National Team Duty

FC Dallas players Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira have been called up by U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica during the upcoming March FIFA international window.

This World Cup qualifying cycle wraps up with a trio of matches during the March international window as the USMNT faces regional rival Mexico in Mexico City on March 24 (9PM CT; Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN), Panama in Orlando, Fla. on March 27 (6PMCT; FS1, UniMás, TUDN) and Costa Rica in San Jose on March 30 (8PM CT; Paramount+, Universo, Peacock).

With three matches remaining, the USMNT sits in second place in the Octagonal standings with 21 points and a 6-2-3 record. The top three teams in the group earn automatic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Arriola has 43 appearances for the Stars and Stripes. He has scored eight goals and six assists overall.

Ferreira earns his sixth call-up overall since becoming a U.S. citizen on Dec. 16, 2019. He made his senior team debut in the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020. He has a total of two goals and four assists in seven appearances for the Stars and Stripes.

The duo joins fellow former FC Dallas players Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Ricardo Pepi and Kellyn Acosta.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0),

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 22/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 17/3), James Sands (Rangers/SCO; 7/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 25/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 48/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 24/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 8/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 5/0), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 13/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0)

FORWARDS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 43/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 7/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 43/10), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys/SUI; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 9/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 45/18), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund; 9/4), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 20/2)