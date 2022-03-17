Just when you think things are going to be different for MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions League, it turns out they aren’t going to be. Two more MLS teams were eliminated last night, one was kind of expected while the other was a reminder as to how tough it can be in this tournament.

// FC Dallas //

Edwin Cerrillo putting in work to hold on to starting job in FC Dallas central midfield | The Striker Texas

I'd say that Cerrillo is quietly having one of his best seasons so far in Dallas. Which is certainly what you want out of a guy that is playing that midfield #6 role.

// MLS //

New England Revolution CCL blunder defined by "too many mistakes" at Pumas UNAM | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, just when you think MLS sides are set to do what they haven't been able to do in Mexico, they go out and pick up a usual result like this. What a shame.

Recap: CF Montréal 1, Cruz Azul 1 (1-2 aggregate: CAZ advance) | MLSSoccer.com

It did feel for a moment that Montreal was going to somehow pull off the same kind of upset that they did in the opening round.

Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park | MLSSoccer.com

That is a lot of season tickets sold, enough to fill up Toyota Stadium. Well done Nashville.

FC Cincinnati's three points already change things in 2022 | US Soccer Players

FC Cincinnati picked up three points on the road at Orlando City, a win that represents significant progress for the club's latest rebuild.

Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Burki to join new MLS club St. Louis City | ESPNFC

St. Louis City SC announced the signing Wednesday of Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki to a three-year contract.

‘Sell-out’ crowd will greet Sounders in León - Sounder At Heart

Estadio León will likely have a significant crowd tonight for their match with Seattle.

Red Bulls claim Polish transfer drama around Klimala resolved - Once A Metro

New York acknowledges the ban due to discrepancies but denies claims out of Poland that they had refused solidarity payments.

NYCFC advance to CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals despite collapse in Guatemala - Hudson River Blue

New York City were outplayed by Comunicaciones FC in an ugly loss the other night, which should continue to serve as a lesson for MLS teams in this competition.

// USMNT //

State of USMNT No. 9 options: Who could Gregg Berhalter select for World Cup qualifiers? | MLSSoccer.com

We'll find out more as to who Gregg Berhalter picks for this roster but it could still have some FC Dallas involvement, even if those strikers aren't exactly scoring.