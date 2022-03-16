We’ve reached the midway point here in our week as we dive closer to the weekend where FC Dallas will host Portland. We’ll begin diving into that game here soon enough on this space, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas re-signs Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania - Big D Soccer

Following a strong start to the season, Servania picks up a new contract that will keep him here through 2025. Though it does make you wonder when you see these young HGPs get re-signed, as to how much longer we can expect them to remain in Dallas. I guess that is a good problem to have though.

Power Rankings Recap: Where did FC Dallas land after their first win? - Big D Soccer

A win naturally boosts people’s perception of them across the web, and I'd say they're right where they need to be too.

// MLS //

Lesson learned: NYCFC survive late scare to advance to CCL semifinals | MLSSoccer.com

This was one of those 'oh damn' kind of results showing that MLS teams still need to be very careful with road results in this competition. Good thing they had the away goals.

Which young players shined brightest during MLS Week 3? | MLSSoccer.com

As you might expect, there was plenty of Alan Velasco to talk about in this weekly write up.

Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Western Conference coaches’ styles | MLSSoccer.com

We've already gotten a good glimpse of what Nico Estevez is wanting to do here in Dallas.

Who could be available? 6 players to watch in the MLS trade market | MLSSoccer.com

There are a few interesting names on this report, though I'm not sure any would actually fit in with FCD right now.

Why the Columbus Crew shouldn’t trade Gyasi Zardes - Massive Report

When I saw the reports that the Crew were open to a trade here for Zardes, I thought it was all talk. Not to mention, I don't see many markets in MLS stepping up right now to make this a worthwhile trade for the Crew.

DeJuan Jones off to hot start in 2022 - The Bent Musket

After seeing him against FCD a couple of weeks ago, I do believe this is the kind of guy to keep an eye on here this year.