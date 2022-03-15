Power Rankings Recap: Where did FC Dallas land after their first win?

A win typically helps a lot of things, one is certainly a boost in the various Power Rankings across the web. FC Dallas picked up their first win over the weekend against one of the league’s top teams, Nashville SC.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 16th (up 4)

Comment: They’ve been playing well through their first three games, so it was about time they got three points. It’s even better those points came like in this fashion:

Dear @MLS, say hello to our new friend Alan. pic.twitter.com/UBPTH02eZs — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 13, 2022

Alan Velasco could very well make an already decent team pretty good. Maybe really good. To the point where a lot of higher spending teams around the league might be asked exactly why they weren’t the ones to bring the 19-year-old to North America instead of whoever else, they brought in.

ESPNFC - 13th (up 4)

Comment: Nashville typically keeps everything tight and is quick to snuff out danger, which is what made much-heralded 19-year-old Alan Velasco’s 50-yard, crossfield run and finish such memorable icing on the cake that was Dallas’s 2-0 win.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).