FC Dallas re-signs Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania

FC Dallas has signed Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania to a new three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season, the club announced today.

As usual, per team policy, the terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Last season, Servania earned around $230k according to the MLS Players Union salary information. One could expect that this new contract should see him get a healthy raise in pay.

The new contract follows a successful start to the season for the 23-year old that saw him pick up Man of the Match honors in FC Dallas’ 2-0 win over Nashville SC. So far this season, Servania has gone up against some of the best players like New England’s Carles Gil and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar.

Servania has appeared in 50 FC Dallas matches overall since signing as the 19th Homegrown in club history on Jan. 3, 2018. He made his MLS debut on the road against Philadelphia Union on April 6, 2019. He has scored two goals and recorded five assists in MLS play.

Internationally, Servania has participated in U.S. National team camps from the U-18s to the senior team. He appeared in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and helped the U.S. reach the quarterfinals before falling to Ecuador 1-2. Servania scored the first goal for the U.S. in the 1-2 loss to Ukraine’s U-20 side. He made his senior team debut in an international friendly against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020.

