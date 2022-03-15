The week moves on here as we get more into spring as FC Dallas is getting set to host Portland later this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Game grades - Big D Soccer

The game was dull until it wasn’t for FC Dallas and now it is time we hand out some grades from the first win of 2022.

FC Dallas begins to look like the team we expected after first win - Big D Soccer

We had been told for weeks that it was a new era for FC Dallas and we're finally getting to see some glimpses of that.

The best news for FC Dallas about Alan Velasco's debut goal? He's done it before | The Striker Texas

The 19-year-old scored a similarly impressive goal in his native Argentina, and FCD fans hope it'll be the first of many.

FC Dallas Winger Szabolcs Schön Called into National Team Camp | FC Dallas

I know, we haven't seen Schon on the field yet this season but at least he is still earning some national team caps.

In case you missed it last night, here was our weekly podcast:

// MLS //

What's plaguing MLS's 6 winless teams? And what's their solution? | MLSSoccer.com

For the most part, each of the six winless teams just need some time. Some are rebuilding, some are new, and some are probably pretty close to a coaching change already.

Sources: Columbus Crew open to trading USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes | MLSSoccer.com

You have to wonder, who would be willing to take on Zardes here this season if the Crew really are open to trading him.

NYCFC on verge of CCL semifinals, but wary of Comunicaciones: "We have to keep calm" | MLSSoccer.com

It is super hard not to get worked up over the MLS teams doing well in the CCL this year.

American soccer culture and what our songs say about us - Hudson River Blue

This is a pretty interesting piece about the chants and songs sung in the stands.

Importance of Fullbacks Shown in Orlando City’s Loss to FC Cincinnati - The Mane Land

Orlando's loss to Cincy over the weekend felt very similar to those early-season losses Oscar Pareja would pick up here in Dallas.

Which city is the real Fútbol Capital of Texas? | The Striker Texas

I do appreciate the cases made for each big city in Texas here but until you can convince me otherwise, it is still Dallas.