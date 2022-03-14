After Dark Preview: Velasco Welcome Party

Last week, we talked about how tough Nashville is, and for eighty minutes or so, it looked like Saturday was going to end in another draw at home.

Enter super-super-sub Alan Velasco, whose athleticism and energy put Nashville into perpetual disorganization, serving as a catalyst to a big and first win at home for Head Coach Nico Estevez.

That felt good, right?

For the first time in a while, FC Dallas looked competent and strong on both sides of the ball. The defense limited Nashville’s opportunities. The offense continued to build with promising attacks and movement, even if the better of the shots were ably parried. The bench looked deep, with Velasco and Franco Jara as options.

Major League Soccer season 2022 feels underway in Frisco.

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our video podcast, will go live once again on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to ask and answer those questions.

We want you to join us.

Here are a few questions we will hit:

Should we temper our expectations for the young Alan Velasco or go all in?

Who was the Workhorse of the Week, the player who did the dirty work in the trenches that deserves as much love as Velasco?

How was that stadium atmosphere?

What can we expect from FC Dallas against the Portland Timbers?

A lot to get into, and we’ll begin peeking ahead at a new season for North Texas SC and their promises for a strong debut in MLS Next.

Most importantly, we will take your comments and questions live to shape the conversation. Maybe you want to rate some players. Maybe you have suggestions for Nico and staff. Share it with us this evening.