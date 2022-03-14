Ah, the Monday following a win. It certainly feels like the week is already off to a good start when you have a win to discuss as FC Dallas picked up their first three points on Saturday.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up first win of 2022, 2-0 over Nashville SC - Big D Soccer

The game was looking like a classic 0-0 affair until the last ten minutes or so.

What we learned from FC Dallas’ 2-0 win over Nashville SC - Big D Soccer

Alan Velasco brings the hype and energy that FC Dallas has lacked so far this season.

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts and stats from FC Dallas’ first win of 2022.

FC Dallas is entering a new era. Now it's trying to make sure fans come experience it | The Striker Texas

The atmosphere in the stadium is a tough thing to build when you don't have a winning product on the field. FCD is trying to take things more vibrant on game days in Frisco.

Alan Velasco brings energy even before goal, Nanu's positioning & more: What we learned from FC Dallas' 2-0 win over Nashville SC | The Striker Texas

Nashville got shut down in the midfield by Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania as the attack finally found some pep in their step with Alan Velasco's debut goal.

Alan Velasco golazo marks sensational FC Dallas debut: "It's why we made the investment" | MLSSoccer.com

I do think this is a goal that we'll be talking about for some time here too.

// MLS //

Neville finds a scapegoat in Higuain, Rapids find a No. 9 in Rubio, Charlotte find a goal but lose their point & more from Week 3 | MLSSoccer.com

The early season is starting to really take shape here as we wrap up another full weekend of play across the league.

Adam Armour scores Charlotte FC's first-ever MLS goal | MLSSoccer.com

There it is! Charlotte FC scored their first official regular season MLS goal against no other than their southeast competitor, Atlanta United.

The changes that have helped Austin FC get off to a fast start in their second season – The Athletic

Let's be honest here, they came back down to reality over the weekend in their loss at Portland.

Five things we liked from Sounders’ first MLS win of the season - Sounder At Heart

Seattle didn't play great but it also helped that the Galaxy defense is still a massive work in progress.

The Portland Timbers defeat Austin FC 1-0 to claim their first win of the season. - Stumptown Footy

There was plenty to take away from this one for FCD's scouting department. Also, dark green kits vs light green kits was a really odd way to go about things for this one.

Rapids clean sheet Kansas City, continue unbeaten streak - Burgundy Wave

Colorado continues to show a total team effort in a solid win over SKC this past weekend.

Chicago Fire beat D.C. United 2-0 to remain undefeated in 2022 - Hot Time In Old Town

It may be early but the results are starting to come in for the Fire here under Ezra Hendrickson.

The Crew beat Toronto 2-1 after two unanswered goals - Massive Report

Columbus shows comeback capability, beating TFC with two second half goals.

RSL mounts massive come back over New England, wins 3-2 - RSL Soapbox

This was the kind of game that probably should have been delayed for a day or postponed but credit to both sides for sticking it out.

Bruce Arena, Carles Gil differ when it comes to Saturday’s conditions - The Bent Musket

Gil's comments were pretty blunt following the game.