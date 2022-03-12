FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Game Thread

Lineups

FC Dallas looks to find their first win of the 2022 season as they host Nashville SC.

Nashville continues their long road trip to begin the season as look to open their new stadium in May. Last weekend, they picked up a draw in Minnesota. Dallas is coming off a loss in New England.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - He’s probably not going to get the start but Nico Estevez has made it known this week that we’re likely to see him come off the bench in this one. We’re all eager to see what he actually brings to this team.

Burrr, it’s cold - FC Dallas has won just one of its last 14 matches dating back to the beginning of September 2021 (D6 L7). The nine points Dallas has collected in that time is second-worst in MLS ahead of only FC Cincinnati (3).

The short history against Nashville - After collecting one point and scoring no goals in the first three meetings, FC Dallas earned a 1-0 win over Nashville in the most recent match between the sides, back in November 2020. That result remains one of only two home losses for Nashville and the only home defeat in the last two years.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Nicky Hernandez

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

Nashville SC notes:

Solid unbeaten run - Including last season’s playoffs, Nashville has lost only one of its last 14 matches (W4 D9, including a penalty shootout loss). Nashville’s only defeat in that time was a 1-0 loss at Philadelphia in October.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Questionable:

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvNSC

Weather: 43, partly cloud

