The weekend is nearly here as FC Dallas is getting see to host Nashville SC tomorrow evening. We will have more thoughts to help preview that match coming up today but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

North Texas SC acquires forward José Mulato on loan from Deportivo Cali - Big D Soccer

The young forward comes to the club via the team’s partnership with Bayern Munich.

Miguel Villagrasa doing far more than weight work, diet restriction as FC Dallas Head of Performance | The Striker Texas

The Spain native is utilizing technology and his own experience to get FCD players to play their best.

// MLS //

Are they back? LA Galaxy set to put strong start to the test against the Seattle Sounders | MLSSoccer.com

LA has had a disappointing run of seasons as of late but there is a thought that 2022 is going to be different. I'm still in the 'let's wait and see' camp.

What it’s like for a player to walk into a new locker room | MLSSoccer.com

I think commentary like this is so valuable. Good on the league's website for getting DeMarcus Beasley to come in and write about his experience like this.

Diego Fagundez: I want to reach the all-time MLS appearances record | The Striker Texas

If you begin playing in the league as a teenager and are able to play into your 30s, that kind of record is pretty doable for someone like Fagundez.

Portland Timbers, Andy Polo case - Audio release alleges club pressure on Genessis Alarcon not to press charges | ESPNFC

Yeah, none of this is looking good for the Timbers.

Meet the creator of Mini Footballer - Sounder At Heart

I can honestly say that I have purchased a couple of this guy's work (they're stickers). I'm glad he's getting more recognition here too.

Rapids defender Aboubacar Keita tears ACL, out for 2022 - Burgundy Wave

This was one of the few moves made by the Rapids this winter and now they have another hole to fill.

Academy Notebook: U-23 program ended as stakes raised in youth pipeline - Once A Metro

The Red Bulls were one of a few MLS sides with a true U23 team but that is all going away for them.