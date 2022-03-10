North Texas SC acquires forward José Mulato on loan from Deportivo Cali

North Texas SC has signed forward José Mulato Palacios on loan from Deportivo Cali, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval, in addition to his ITC and work authorization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 19-year old joins North Texas SC on loan for the 2022 season. Mulato was born in Santiago de Cali, he was part of the youth academy of Colombian first division club Deportivo Cali before joining the FC Bayern World Squad, a youth program organized by the German giants, bringing talents from across the world together, giving them a platform to showcase their talent and offer pathways to professional soccer.

Mulato went on to make his professional debut on January 11, 2020, for Deportivo Cali and has played four times in Liga Dimayor, Colombia’s top division.

Following his impressive performances, he was invited to train with FC Bayern’s first team under Julian Nagelsmann in October 2021.

Internationally, Mulato made his debut for the Colombia U-19 team on Nov. 11, 2021.

Mulato becomes the third player to sign as part of the comprehensive partnership between the European powerhouse and FC Dallas. He is actually the first that comes here from the German side though. Justin Che joined FC Bayern on a short loan in February 2021 and in July 2018 Chris Richards joined the Bundesliga side on loan before signing with them in January 2019. He made his first team Bundesliga debut in June 2020 and is currently on loan to Hoffenheim.