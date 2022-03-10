You don’t want to get too ahead of yourself here but so far the way MLS teams are handling things in the Concacaf Champions League really gives you a sense that this could finally be the year. They all still need to get through a second leg, however, mostly in Mexico. So we’ll see. As for FC Dallas, they’re getting ready for Nashville on Saturday.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez discusses upcoming game with Nashville SC - Big D Soccer

Estevez responded to questions from reporters today about the upcoming match this weekend and his hopes for the team.

Scouting Report: How FC Dallas can slow down Nashville SC - Big D Soccer

Nashville moved back to the Western Conference this season and are already looking like a contender.

// MLS //

New England Revolution boss Pumas UNAM in CCL behind Adam Buksa's brace | MLSSoccer.com

New England picked up a big win on a snowy night over Pumas to make it three big wins for MLS in the CCL this week.

Revolution 3, Pumas 0: 3 SCCL thoughts - The Bent Musket

I guess FCD was the tune-up for New England but in all honesty, they looked so much better against Pumas than they did against FCD.

Recap: Cruz Azul 1, CF Montréal 0 | MLSSoccer.com

Montreal was the only MLS side not to pick up a win in the CCL but a 1-0 loss in Mexico actually gives them a shot if they can replicate their magic at home in the second leg.

Almiron back for Atlanta? Pomykal for USMNT? Those & other questions in the midweek mailbag | MLSSoccer.com

I've thought about doing a mailbag on this site from time to time (still may do it if people are into that) and this one was good. It even had some Paxton Pomykal discussion.

Charlotte FC’s MLS introduction: Huge crowds, but ‘screwed’ on the field? – The Athletic

In building its inaugural roster, the league's latest expansion side hasn't followed the example set by past successes.

As Inter Miami contends with Matuidi-gate sanctions, rebuilding looks like a long-term project | ESPNFC

Circumventing roster rules earned Miami historic penalties, and so far, it seems Inter will struggle to compete while paying for their misdeeds.

Sounders showed they have all the ingredients for a special team - Sounder At Heart

Watching Seattle handle Club Leon in the way they did showed just how dangerous this team could really be in 2022.

RSL captain Kreilach has calf concern; Ochoa, Rubin returns unlikely - RSL Soapbox

RSL has some injuries issues to deal with this weekend as they take on New England.

Columbus Crew won’t overhaul despite a tough 3-3 draw at San Jose Earthquakes - Massive Report

You'd expect a team that gave up three goals in the way the Columbus did would refocus on their defense a bit more.

Ilsinho officially announces retirement; will bang the 6-foot drum at Subaru Park on Saturday - Brotherly Game

Pour one out for one of the league's best at fooling defenders.