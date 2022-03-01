March Outlook: Three big tests for FC Dallas

A new month is upon us here as we get ready for a full slate of games on our calendars. FC Dallas has three games on the schedule this month thanks to a FIFA window at the end of the month.

Two of the three games will come at home but all of them will be against teams that were in the playoffs a year ago. So, let’s break down the three games here quickly and see what kind of point total is possible for Nico Estevez’s club in March.

New England Revolution - away - March 5

The lone road game is against last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners in their home debut for the year. New England has retooled their roster a bit, adding some of Bruce Arena’s favorite guys from his LA Galaxy and national team days in Omar Gonzalez, Jozy Altidore, and Sebastian Lletget.

The Revs are coming off a 2-2 draw in Portland, where they held the lead twice. Their backline wasn’t in sync during this match and they showed some issues all over the field that could be exposed. Let’s also not forget that they have Concacaf Champions League matches to deal with coming up as well on March 9 that could be in the back of their minds.

Nashville SC - home - March 12

Nashville moved back to the Western Conference this season, which means we’ll see the likes of former FC Dallas stars Dax McCarty and Walker Zimmerman a bit more. I can honestly say that I am all for that. Also, we need a good nickname for Nashville. NSC doesn’t have a nice ring to it.

Nashville picked up a nice 1-0 win in Seattle during the opening weekend of play, showing that they do mean business in the Western Conference too.

Portland Timbers - home - March 19

Portland is one of those teams going into this season that I wasn’t super confident about. They kind of proved me right in week one against New England as they had to come from behind twice to pick up a draw thanks to a wonderful goal from Yimmy Chara. I think by the time we get to this game we’ll have a slightly better understanding of how good this team actually is here too.

Outlook

Make no mistake about it, this is a tough month ahead for FC Dallas. On paper, you should pick up points in those two home games. You should. But given how FC Dallas left points on the table last weekend against Toronto at home, I don’t think we can guarantee wins automatically at home these days, at least not yet.

If anything, this could be a month that sees FC Dallas pick up more draws. I do think they’ll be able to do that in those two home games while that road game in New England is going to be rough. The Revs just have more talent across up and down the field that I think will be a bit much for Estevez to overcome in his first road game.

What do you all think is a realistic point total in March for FC Dallas? Let us know in the comments section below.