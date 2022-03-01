The calendar has turned over into a new month here as we begin March, the first full month of league play in 2022 for FC Dallas. There is still plenty to discuss from last weekend before we push onward towards Saturday’s first road game in New England.

Three thoughts on FC Dallas’ season opening draw with Toronto FC - Big D Soccer

There were enough positives to take away from the season-opening draw but also a lot of things to work on this week.

Gregg Berhalter visit underlines special relationship between FC Dallas manager Nico Estévez and USMNT boss | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez had USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter at Toyota Stadium as a special guest in his first official match as an MLS manager.

Stock check: Gross overreactions to Week 1 in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

As the new season begins, there are reasons to overreact to things. But this is in good fun if you ask me, I do think Nashville is a good kind of surprise.

Money well spent? 10 offseason signing standouts in MLS Week 1 | MLSSoccer.com

Naturally, Paul Arriola made this list as he was a big part of the FCD attack over the weekend.

NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history | MLSSoccer.com

Just a couple of months removed from RSL signing the youngest player since Freddy Adu, NYCFC one-ups them with the now-youngest signing in league history. Just like RSL’s signing, this kid will spend time in MLS NEXT Pro this year.

Preseason concerns lurk: Three takeaways from the Houston Dynamo 2022 opener | The Striker Texas

Houston Dynamo FC did not fully address their needs in the offseason and left two points on the table on opening weekend as a result.

MLS has half the field in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals | US Soccer Players

We've been here before with MLS getting plenty of teams into the quarterfinals. But can they all breakthrough to the semifinals? That is the bigger question.

Sounders’ ambitions remain intact despite disappointing result - Sounder At Heart

This was not the regular-season opener the Sounders expected, but they don’t seem overly worried.

How Luiz Araújo’s injury will impact Atlanta United - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United’s electric winger picked up an injury while scoring the team’s first goal of the season. There isn't a timeline yet on his return either.