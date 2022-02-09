For now, things appear kind of quiet out of Frisco from FC Dallas. For the last few weeks, we’ve had a lot of big news drops and player signings but so far this week, it's been all business on the training pitch. But I have a feeling we’re going to get some more signings by the end of the week, maybe those in the Homegrown department. Stay tuned.

// MLS //

Analyzing every Western Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Thanks to having Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco as Young DPs, the club also has the chance to sign more U22 guys this year. That's some good flexibility.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Douglas Costa & more: Analyzing biggest MLS transfer news this week | MLSSoccer.com

This winter's transactions across MLS have been nothing short of impressive and the latest ones to hit the wire have been some of the most intriguing.

"You can't pile on too much": Brian Schmetzer addresses expectations for Seattle Sounders in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle still has a squad that can make an MLS Cup run here but that window does seem to be shrinking by the year.

Sounders travel to Palm Springs with a nearly full squad - Sounder At Heart

Seattle is one of the five clubs that get an early start thanks to the Champions League and so far they appear to be ready.

D.C. United adds striker Michael Estrada on one-year loan from Toluca - Black And Red United

Ecuador’s top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying is spending 2022 in the District.

Rumor: Jozy Altidore Turned Down Sporting KC Move - The Blue Testament

While we know he appears to be heading to New England, SKC was involved in some early discussions for him.

Erik Lopez’s reported loan to Banfield is back on after issues reportedly resolved - Dirty South Soccer

As we all know, deals like this are never done until they are truly done.