The preseason shifts back to Texas for FC Dallas this week as they return home from a week away in Florida. They’ll train here all week ahead of another preseason match on Saturday afternoon against USL-C side San Antonio.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Hires Kenny Cooper Jr. as Club Ambassador - Big D Soccer

The move will help link up the team more with the local community, something that has been lacking for a long time.

The View from Argentina: What does Alan Velasco bring to FC Dallas? | The Striker Texas

The Striker Texas spoke with three insiders to understand what "La Joya" meant to Independiente and what he'll bring to FCD.

// MLS //

Analyzing every Eastern Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

We'll get to see the Western Conference teams today at some point, but this is a fascinating look at the various DPs and U22 players around the league.

Toronto FC sign forward Jesús Jiménez through 2024 - Waking The Red

TFC signs Spanish forward to a multi-year deal.

Brazilian center back Thiago Martins joins NYCFC - Hudson River Blue

This is one of those moves that should work out very nicely for NYCFC. Martins was a solid and dependable center back, a piece that they'll need for a CCL run.

MLS intra-league moves, analyzed: How players will fit on their new teams – The Athletic

We've seen so many moves within MLS this offseason too. So many of them will have a lasting impact on this season as well.

How George Bello ended up at Arminia Bielefeld – The Athletic

After interest from numerous clubs across Europe, the young fullback landed in the Bundesliga at the end of the January transfer window.

The Rapids change for 2022 | US Soccer Players

The Colorado Rapids have made the kind of moves this offseason that may leave them looking for answers in a tough Western Conference.

‘We have 11 superstars every time we’re on the field’: Jack Price says Colorado Rapids have hit the ground running in 2022 - Burgundy Wave

The Colorado captain opened up about the Rapids back-to-back playoff shutout losses, the team’s defensive prowess, CCL, the key to Colorado’s success and more.

Chicago Fire preseason camp shifts to Austin - Hot Time In Old Town

The one good bit of news from this is that there will be a stream for the preseason game against the Fire for FC Dallas.

Columbus Crew’s improved winger player is the final offseason box to check - Massive Report

Columbus has searched for a permanent answer to who will take charge of both winger positions and 2022 could provide an answer.