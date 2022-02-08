The preseason shifts back to Texas for FC Dallas this week as they return home from a week away in Florida. They’ll train here all week ahead of another preseason match on Saturday afternoon against USL-C side San Antonio.
FC Dallas Hires Kenny Cooper Jr. as Club Ambassador - Big D Soccer
The move will help link up the team more with the local community, something that has been lacking for a long time.
The View from Argentina: What does Alan Velasco bring to FC Dallas? | The Striker Texas
The Striker Texas spoke with three insiders to understand what "La Joya" meant to Independiente and what he'll bring to FCD.
Analyzing every Eastern Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com
We'll get to see the Western Conference teams today at some point, but this is a fascinating look at the various DPs and U22 players around the league.
Toronto FC sign forward Jesús Jiménez through 2024 - Waking The Red
TFC signs Spanish forward to a multi-year deal.
Brazilian center back Thiago Martins joins NYCFC - Hudson River Blue
This is one of those moves that should work out very nicely for NYCFC. Martins was a solid and dependable center back, a piece that they'll need for a CCL run.
MLS intra-league moves, analyzed: How players will fit on their new teams – The Athletic
We've seen so many moves within MLS this offseason too. So many of them will have a lasting impact on this season as well.
How George Bello ended up at Arminia Bielefeld – The Athletic
After interest from numerous clubs across Europe, the young fullback landed in the Bundesliga at the end of the January transfer window.
The Rapids change for 2022 | US Soccer Players
The Colorado Rapids have made the kind of moves this offseason that may leave them looking for answers in a tough Western Conference.
‘We have 11 superstars every time we’re on the field’: Jack Price says Colorado Rapids have hit the ground running in 2022 - Burgundy Wave
The Colorado captain opened up about the Rapids back-to-back playoff shutout losses, the team’s defensive prowess, CCL, the key to Colorado’s success and more.
Chicago Fire preseason camp shifts to Austin - Hot Time In Old Town
The one good bit of news from this is that there will be a stream for the preseason game against the Fire for FC Dallas.
Columbus Crew’s improved winger player is the final offseason box to check - Massive Report
Columbus has searched for a permanent answer to who will take charge of both winger positions and 2022 could provide an answer.
