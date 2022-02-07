FC Dallas Hires Former Club Legend Kenny Cooper Jr. As FC Dallas Ambassador

The new era for FC Dallas continues with another front office move that should make a lot of fans happy.

Former FC Dallas forward Kenny Cooper Jr. was a legend with the team, now he’ll be sharing his energy and enthusiasm for FC Dallas soccer throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area as the club’s first official FC Dallas Ambassador.

In this newly created role, Cooper will work with multiple departments throughout the organization to represent FC Dallas and help build the best soccer community in Texas. This includes broadcasting and media work, community relations appearances and outreach as well as a host of other responsibilities.

“I am so passionate about FC Dallas and what it’s building both on and off the pitch,” said Cooper. “North Texas is my home. I grew up here and am thrilled to help grow the beautiful game by working with FC Dallas to share the great stories and initiatives this club is doing.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named FC Dallas Ambassador and to be a part of the FCD family. I love this club and am passionate about what it is building on and off the pitch in my hometown. I’m excited to connect and engage with our community and great fans. I look forward to creating new memories with them as we support our team.”

Cooper graduated from Dallas’ Jesuit College Preparatory School and signed with English Premier League’s Manchester United in 2003. After playing abroad for two and a half years, Cooper signed with FC Dallas in 2006. His first stint with Dallas had him sporting the hoops from 2006-2009. He re-signed with the club during the 2013 season. With his hometown soccer club, Cooper earned MLS All-Star honors in 2008. Cooper also played for MLS’ Portland Timbers, New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders, and CF Montréal. Over the span of his career, Cooper netted 75 goals in MLS play. With the U.S. men’s national team, he earned 10 caps and scored four goals.

Most will say this was his best goal with the club:

Our Quick Take

Honestly, this role has been lacking for years for the club. This type of job helps bridge some gaps between the club and the local soccer community and it should help bring the awareness back to the club as well.

Cooper is the perfect fit for this role too. Not since the late Bobby Rhine was with the team was there someone who cared so much about the club after their playing days were done. Cooper’s passion for the game and the team is so noticeable too when you talk to him in person or online.

I’m excited to see where this role takes him and the club for that matter.