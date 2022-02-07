The first big part of the preseason for FC Dallas is in the books as they return home with a win from their Florida trip over an MLS side. Now the busy part of the preseason gets going here with games in Texas against other MLS sides.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas signs winger Paul Arriola to four-year deal - Big D Soccer

After making the big trade to get him, FCD now has him locked up for several years.

// MLS //

MLS preseason 2022: NYCFC, LA Galaxy win convincingly behind Castellanos, Cabral | MLSSoccer.com

FCD picked up a win in Florida over the weekend to wrap up that portion of their preseason.

Sources: Medical set for Xherdan Shaqiri as Chicago Fire FC transfer nears | MLSSoccer.com

I'm not gonna lie, this move on the other hand is kind of cool. I've been a fan of Shaqiri for a while now and seeing him in MLS would be pretty cool.

Reports: Xherdan Shaqiri to the Chicago Fire is nearly complete - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago is looking to make some splashes here as they want to get back into the playoffs for the first time in a while.

Reports: DC United in talks to sign Argentine star Carlos Tevez | MLSSoccer.com

Geez, what year is it again? This is the kind of move that would have been intriguing eight or nine years ago.

Reports: Charlotte FC near deal for Granada, Venezuela winger Darwin Machis | MLSSoccer.com

This seems like a smart move for Charlotte as they begin to round out their roster with the DP signings.

Orlando City Drops Second Preseason Game 1-0 to FC Dallas; Ercan Kara Injured - The Mane Land

A late first-half goal saw FC Dallas defeat Orlando City 1-0 at Osceola County Stadium but the bigger story may be the health of the Lions’ Designated Player.

Making sense of the Columbus Crew trading away Sebastian Berhalter - Massive Report

Trading away any Homegrown player is always an interesting thing in MLS. Columbus got plenty of GAM for the young Berhalter.

Former USMNT star Jozy Altidore agrees to join New England Revolution, pending Toronto FC buyout: Source - The Athletic

This may still be the weirdest move of them all this winter in MLS.

What’s the market look like for Nouhou? - Sounder At Heart

After a strong Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Seattle may have to ponder a sell of their fullback.

Report: Sebastian Blanco agrees to contract extension with the Timbers - Stumptown Footy

It looks like Blanco is staying in Portland after flirting with free agency this winter.

Report: Sebastian Giovinco to join Sampdoria - Waking The Red

It may not be the news some wanted to hear but it is probably for the best.