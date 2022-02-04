FC Dallas signs winger Paul Arriola

FC Dallas has signed Paul Arriola to a new four-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed.

FC Dallas acquired the winger on Jan. 26, 2022 from D.C. United in exchange for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and $500,000 in GAM in 2023.

The 26-year old played 92 matches overall, including 89 MLS regular season matches, and scored 20 goals and recorded 16 assists throughout five seasons with the D.C. United. In February 2021, Arriola was loaned to EFL Championship side Swansea City and made his debut in the 2020-21 FA Cup match against Manchester City before returning to D.C. United due to injury.

The move lines up with other long-term deals that the club has been offering players as of late, including Jesus Ferreira (new Young DP deal), Justin Che (new deal following loan to Hoffenheim), and newly signed winger Alan Velasco.