The end of the week is here as we close out another week in the preseason. FC Dallas will have one more game in Florida this weekend as they also close out their time in the Sunshine State. Hopefully by the time they return home, things won’t be so frozen here.

// FC Dallas //

Nico Estevez ushers in a new culture at FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

Fans wanted change. Nico Estevez is bringing it with loads of behind-the-scenes upgrades that should help everyone out.

Velasco, Arriola and more? FC Dallas front office showing never-before-seen ambition in winter transfer window | The Striker Texas

Fans can be forgiven for being skeptical. This offseason's overhaul is unlike anything the club has done since it started to play in 1996.

The Road Less Traveled: How 24-Year-Old Rookie Lucas Bartlett Arrived at FC Dallas | FC Dallas

A lot of us have been skeptical about Bartlett since the SuperDraft but so far he is showing that he may have been worth the gamble.

For FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, 2022 is all about production | MLSSoccer.com

While all of the new additions are making the headlines, it may be Pomykal that we need to focus more attention on being a vital piece to the team's success in 2022.

// MLS //

RSL signs Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg - RSL Soapbox

The Venezuelan forward has been out of form at fellow Blitzer club Augsburg.

Familiar expectations for LAFC | US Soccer Players

LAFC has a new coach and a new mix of players but still carries the weight of one of the best regular seasons in Major League Soccer history.

The best moments from Nouhou’s dominant performance against Egypt - Sounder At Heart

Many heralded Nouhou as Man of the Match against Mo Salah and Egypt.

Columbus Crew will ‘have more flexibility’, play different formations in 2022 - Massive Report

The Black & Gold want to evolve in multiple ways after having a disappointing season last year.

Report: Jozy Altidore poised to join New England Revolution - Waking The Red

This would be an interesting landing spot for Altidore, one that kind of makes sense (Bruce Arena snatching up all of his favorite former USMNT guys), but one that also seems weird.

// USMNT //

USMNT winter window retrospective: World Cup Qualifying stock check, depth chart & more | MLSSoccer.com

The March window is going to be wild for the USMNT, but the depth is starting to get there when you look at it all.

What we learned from the USMNT's dominant World Cup qualifying win over Honduras | MLSSoccer.com

When the US play to their strengths and the weaknesses of their opponent, they can look very good.

After 11 qualifiers, there’s still just one thing that matters for the USMNT: reaching the World Cup – The Athletic

Despite all the concerns, questions, and philosophical debates, the USMNT remains on track to achieve the one thing that matters.

USA v. Honduras, 2022 World Cup Qualifier: What We Learned - Stars and Stripes FC

Thanks for those former FC Dallas players, the US looked pretty damn good for a change.