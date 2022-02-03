Frigid temperatures. Snow. Yeah, I’m kind of talking about the stuff that is happening here locally but also what we saw in Minnesota last night for the United States in their World Cup qualifying win over Honduras. I hope everyone is staying safe and warm out there as we deal with this wet, snowy crap today.

// FC Dallas //

What roster spots does FC Dallas still need to fill? - Big D Soccer

The big moves are in the books but what does the team have left to do before the first game? A lot of it falls on filling out the depth on the back-end of the roster.

FC Dallas Alums Shine in USMNT Win in World Cup Qualifying | FC Dallas

We made a joke last night that FC Dallas was looking good against Honduras. It felt right when you consider four academy products and one former draft pick started the match and contributed to the three goals.

// MLS //

Sources: New York Red Bulls reject significant trade offers for USMNT defender Aaron Long | MLSSoccer.com

No word on which teams were offering up large sums of money for Long.

The new world of the MLS transfer market | US Soccer Players

Major League Soccer embraced becoming a selling league just in time to take full advantage of the market recognizing the value of American talent.

Breaking: Josecarlos Van Rankin set to re-sign with Timbers - Stumptown Footy

The Mexican right back was on loan from Chivas de Guadalajara in 2021 and is set to re-join the Timbers for 2022.

Fitness first and foremost for Steve Cherundolo at LAFC - Angels on Parade

I always think that the teams who focus on fitness early on in a preseason camp like this tend to do better over the long haul.

New England Revolution: Bruce Arena confirms Matt Turner transfer to Arsenal - The Bent Musket

While nothing has been officially announced by either side, this kind of seals the deal that it is indeed happening.

// USMNT //

USMNT dominates Honduras 3-0 in extreme cold that simply wasn’t necessary – The Athletic

The Americans outmatched the Octagonal's worst team, but they probably could have done so without inviting hypothermia.

Citing gamesmanship, Gregg Berhalter defends frigid USMNT vs. Honduras conditions | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, but it was still absolutely stupid to play a game in February there. It still would have been cold and tough for Honduras had they had the game in Austin last night.

2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 3-0 Honduras - The USMNT back on track with a dominant win - Stars and Stripes FC

Looking cold and feeling cold are two different things but it was certainly both last night.

USMNT set pieces key win vs Honduras in frigid Minnesota qualifier - Sports Illustrated

A long-dormant staple of the U.S. attack managed to thaw in the sub-zero conditions, leading the way to three vital World Cup qualifying points.