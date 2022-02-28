We’re done with the first week of the regular season here as FC Dallas opened things up with a draw against Toronto. In many ways, it felt like more of the same from 2021 the more the game wore on.

FC Dallas plays Toronto FC to 1-1 draw to open up 2022 season - Big D Soccer

Jader Obrian got the goal scoring off early but the defense slipped up late in the first half to give TFC a goal.

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC: Game grades - Big D Soccer

It was a fairly rough start for Nico Estevez’s team against Toronto.

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts and stats from Saturday’s season opener.

Offensive cohesion, midfield shape and more: Three things from FC Dallas' totally fine start against Toronto FC | The Striker Texas

There was some good and plenty of bad in Saturday's draw for FC Dallas.

The Meaning Behind FC Dallas' 2022 Squad Numbers | FC Dallas

Some people gush a bit too much over numbers these days for soccer players but there are some unique stories behind them for the players

Yimmi Chara gets on his bike, Carlos Vela cooks, CCL sides stumble & everything else from Week 1 | MLSSoccer.com

Looking through all the games across MLS, it was a very fun week to begin this new season.

“It's the start of a journey”: Charlotte FC philosophical after rough intro to MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte's first MLS game felt very much like what you'd expect for an expansion team.

Welcome to MLS, Season 27: Where one key factor could supercharge the next four years – The Athletic

The league has richer owners, better players, and more teams than ever. A new media rights deal would be just as important, if not more.

Incomplete squads become the story for week 1 in MLS | US Soccer Players

Teams across MLS are waiting on players due to visa difficulties and lack of preparation time as the regular season began on Saturday.

Sounders vs. Nashville, recap: Left out in the rain - Sounder At Heart

This was the game I was most intrigued by outside of our own and it didn't disappoint as Nashville held their own in Seattle.

Timbers draw Revolution in wild 2-2 season opener - Stumptown Footy

Portland came back twice via a Dairon Asprilla goal, and a spectacular Yimmi Chara bicycle kick.

Dramatic opening day win: LA Galaxy 1, NYCFC 0 - LAG Confidential

Chicharito nets the winner in the final moments of what was a pretty solid match.

Sigue siendo el rey: LAFC 3, Colorado Rapids 0 - Angels on Parade

Carlos Vela immediately put his name on the MLS Player of the Week slot with a hat trick in week one.

Mix-and-match RSL draws 0-0 with Houston - RSL Soapbox

Two teams that we figure to struggle in 2022 and they did just that in the opener.

Chicago Fire grab road point in 0-0 season opening draw with Inter Miami - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire had chances early but failed to convert as they need their new signings to show up.

Columbus Crew opens 2022 season with a big 4-0 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps - Massive Report

Columbus held nothing back in a one-sided victory against the Whitecaps to start the 2022 MLS season.

Philadelphia Union season-opening draw no reason for panic - Brotherly Game

Another one of those games that ended level this past weekend, but Philly sees now need to panic over it.

Luiz Araújo, Dom Dwyer, Caleb Wiley fire Atlanta United past Sporting Kansas City in season opener - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta downed an SKC squad that didn't look great in the opener.

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Final Score 2-0 as Lions Remain Unbeaten in Season Openers - The Mane Land

Alexandre Pato and Benji Michel scored to lift the Lions to victory in the team’s opening match.