FC Dallas vs Toronto FC: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet

FC Dallas began their 2022 season with a 1-1 draw on Saturday night against Toronto FC.

Lineups: FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi (Kalil Elmedkhar – 88’), Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Brandon Servania (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 73’) , Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal; Paul Arriola (Nanu – 79’), Jesús Ferreira, Jáder Obrian. Substitutes not used —Jimmy Maurer, Eddie Munjoma, Facundo Quignon, Beni Redzic, Isaiah Parker, Nkosi Tafari. FC Dallas Stats Summary: Shots: 13

Shots on Goal: 3

Saves: 0

Corner Kicks: 2

Fouls: 9

Offside: 4 Toronto FC — Alex Bono; Jacob Shaffelburg, Carlos Salcedo, Michael Bradley, Chris Mavinga (Shane O’Neill – 46’); Jayden Nelson (Noble Okello – 66’), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jesús Jiménez, Deandre Kerr (Ifunanyachi Achara – 46’). Substitutes not used — Quentin Westberg, Luca Petrasso, Lukas MacNaughton, Kadin Chung, Ralph Priso, Jordan Perruzza. Toronto FC Stats Summary: Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 1

Saves: 2

Corner Kicks: 2

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0 Scoring Summary: DAL: Jáder Obrian (Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal) – 9’

TFC: Jonathan Osorio (Jesús Jiménez, Jacob Shaffelburg) – 45’ Misconduct Summary: TFC: Jacob Shaffelburg (caution) – 19’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (caution) – 45’+2’ Weather: Showers, 39℉

Attendance: 12,233 Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Diego Blas

Fourth official: Greg Dopka

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez

On Toronto’s press...”We had different options today with the way Toronto was pressing us, it helped us to be more in between spaces. When we were able to get into spaces, when we were able to access those spaces we could progress the attack very quick with good options to our attackers. In the second half, it is normal right, you want to win and then you try to rise when sometimes you need to come down a little bit. This is something we will learn from this game, for sure.”

Overall thoughts on the game...”The first game is a tricky because both teams are coming from preseason. I think, overall, we we’re happy with the performance because we created enough chances to win the game. We’re not happy with the result because we want to win games at home but I think we did everything we can do in the game creating the chances that we have created.”

FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola

On having Gregg Berhalter visit FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez for his first MLS match as head coach…”I was just talking to Gregg a little bit ago around the locker room and it’s nice to have him here, obviously, here for Nico to be honest with you. I wish we could have gotten a win for Nico’s first game. He deserves it. The staff deserves it. It’s nice to know that he watches.”

On being subbed off…”I just grabbed my calf. I hate to say that, embarrassingly. I was giving it my all but I was 20 minutes short. [My fitness] is something that I have to get better at and it’s obviously going to get better over the next few weeks.”

FC Dallas winger Jáder Obrian

On his overall performance…“I want to thank my teammates for their effort and hard work that was put [into the match] until the end. This is football, we must go on. We have a chance to redeem ourselves next weekend. Personally, I am happy to have been able to score with this jersey and I would like to keep scoring more.”

On the team’s effort levels in both halves…“In the first half we had options and in the second half as well. The majority of the dangerous plays in attack we had were near the end of the match. Jesús Ferreira had one in the 90th minute that if he would have scored, we could have won. But that’s football, it’s all about redemption.”