FC Dallas vs Toronto FC: Game Thread

FC Dallas is back in action for the start of the 2022 season today as they host Toronto FC.

The two sides are meeting for the first time since the summer of 2019 when FC Dallas won 3-0. Each side is also starting a new era with new managers in place. Bob Bradley has moved over from LAFC to coach TFC, while Nico Estevez left an assistant coach job at the USMNT to take over FC Dallas.

Key player for FC Dallas - Paxton Pomykal - He’s moved back inside the attack from the wings and if he plays anything like what we saw a week ago in the preseason against Houston, he’s is primed for a breakout spot this season.

Always start strong - FC Dallas is unbeaten in its last 12 season-opening matches (W7 D5), tied with Real Salt Lake (also active) as the longest such runs in MLS history. Dallas hasn’t lost a season opener since a 3-1 defeat to the Fire in 2009.

Solid at home against TFC - FC Dallas has only lost twice to Toronto in 18 all-time meetings, both of those came north of the border. FCD is 8-0-2 all-time at Toyota Stadium against the Reds, with 21 goals scored against nine conceded.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Nicky Hernandez,

QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Maurer

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

Toronto FC notes:

Leaky defense - Toronto FC struggled early last season, conceding an MLS-high 34 goals before halftime while scoring just 15 times themselves, second-fewest in the league. The Reds allowed 15 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches this season, most in MLS.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Judson

Availability Report

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 4:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvTFC

Weather: 40, partly cloud

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.