By The Numbers: FC Dallas 2022

With the start of the 2022 season upon us, it’s time to take a look at some well-known, and not-so-well-known numbers, that you should know.

1 - Open International roster spot.

2 - Open U22-Initiative roster spots

3 - Total open roster spots

9 - Number of filled International roster spots

11 - Total foreign-born players on the roster. There are only two other clubs in MLS, that have fewer foreign-born players on their roster.

12 - Home opener unbeaten streak for FC Dallas, dating back to 2010.

15 - Average number of foreign-born players on MLS Clubs.

23.8 - Average player age of the FC Dallas roster. There are only four clubs that are younger than FC Dallas (Chicago, Vancouver, Montreal, and NY Red Bull).

25.3 - Average player age in MLS.

7 Million - Amount in dollars, FC Dallas paid for club-record signing Alan Velasco.

13.2 Million - Alan Velasco’s Market Value in dollars.

37.14 Million - Average roster Market Value in dollars of MLS Clubs.

44.06 Million - The total Market Value in dollars, of the current FC Dallas roster, which currently ranks 6th highest in MLS. The next signing by FC Dallas will effectively make FC Dallas the 4th highest in MLS!

2-1-2 - The final preseason record (Win-Loss-Draw) for FC Dallas.

14-4-8 - FC Dallas’s record (Win-Loss-Draw) in opening week matches.

9-1-6 - FC Dallas’s record (Win-Loss-Draw) in opening week matches hosted at Toyota Stadium.

3-0 - Score of the last match played against Toronto FC. A home victory for FC Dallas on June 22, 2019.

