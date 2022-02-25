The new season is finally here folks! Tomorrow FC Dallas will take the field for the first time for games that count as they host Toronto FC. We’ll continue breaking down that game on this space today as we march towards the first kick.

Scouting Report: Diving into Toronto FC ahead of the season opener - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas looks to start off the new season with a win as they host Toronto FC.

North Texas SC announce 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season schedule - Big D Soccer

We finally get full details on the inaugural 2022 MLS NEXT Pro schedule which looks to include a double-header at Toyota Stadium next month too.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC | 2.26.22 | FC Dallas

FC Dallas has never lost to Toronto at home in 10 all-time meetings.

ASN article: Pepi discusses the risks, rewards, and the confidence in his move to Augsburg

There was a ton of risk for Ricardo Pepi to make the jump that he did but I believe most of us liked the risk he took by going somewhere that could play him now.

Jesus Ferreira's European dream club might not be what you expect | The Striker Texas

Plenty of players set their eyes on transfers to megaclubs like Real Madrid or Manchester City, but the FCD forward has a more humble club in his heart.

FC Dallas enters 2022 with newfound ambition, led by new coach Nico Estévez | The Striker Texas

Nico Estévez is still doing plenty of teaching but also is ready to learn on the job in his first-ever season as head coach.

Ranking all 28 MLS teams by tier for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

This is a lot to get through, especially if you want to get to where FC Dallas is on this list. But I do feel like it is a good place to start this new season.

Sounders vs. Motagua, recap: The good kind of CCL Fever - Sounder At Heart

This is the kind of Seattle we expected to see here in the CCL, at least in terms of dominating play at home.

Sources: Charlotte FC acquire forward Daniel Rios in trade with Nashville SC | MLSSoccer.com

This is an interesting move for both sides as it gives Charlotte some attacking power while Nashville continues to add to their GAM stockpile.

Acosta to Rusnak: Familiar faces in new places to watch in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

This was a big offseason for intra-league trades in MLS.

One big question for every MLS team on the eve of the 2022 season – The Athletic

It is the same kind of question we always get for FC Dallas, in that will the youth success finally translate into MLS success.

Direct Kick rankings: Which MLS teams are most watchable in 2022? – The Athletic

I'm not sure I agree with the top ten, especially when you have Colorado in it (watching games broadcasted from their stadium is rough, I don't care what anyone says).

The next phase of the Philadelphia Union project | US Soccer Players

Patience is paying off for the Philadelphia Union and its academy system with the first team willing to make major moves in advance of 2022.

Can LAFC bounce back in 2022? - Angels on Parade

If LAFC wants to be themselves again in this league, they'll need a big year from Vela.