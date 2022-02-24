North Texas SC announce 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season schedule

MLS NEXT Pro will kick off its inaugural season on March 25. The brand new USA Division 3 league has today posted its full 2022 season schedule.

North Texas SC will play in the Western Conference’s Frontier Division which will also include Houston Dynamo 2, Colorado Rapids 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, St. Louis City 2, and Minnesota United FC 2.

Teams will play Division opponents three times and will play the other Western Conference teams twice.

North Texas SC kicks off its first match of the season on Saturday, March 26 at 8 pm Central against Minnesota United FC 2 at Choctaw Stadium.

There is also one game to be played at Toyota Stadium, against rivals Houston on April 23. That will be part of a double-header with FC Dallas as they host the Dynamo for the first time in 2022.

The full North Texas SC schedule:

2022 North Texas SC Schedule Week DATE OPPONENT STADIUM TIME (CT) Week DATE OPPONENT STADIUM TIME (CT) 1 March 26 Minnesota United FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 8:00 PM 2 April 2 Tacoma Defiance Cheney Stadium 9:00 PM 3 April 10 Colorado Rapids 2 Choctaw Stadium 4:00 PM 4 April 17 San Jose Earthquakes II PayPal Park 7:00 PM 5 April 23 Houston Dynamo 2 Toyota Stadium 5:00 PM 6 May 1 Sporting Kansas City II Swope Soccer Park 7:00 PM 7 May 8 Tacoma Defiance Choctaw Stadium 4:00 PM 8 May 14 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 8:00 PM 9 May 20 Real Monarchs Zions Bank 8:00 PM 10 June 4 Colorado Rapids 2 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 8:00 PM 11 June 11 Portland Timbers 2 Choctaw Stadium 8:00 PM 12 June 17 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 BC Place 9:00 PM 13 June 26 Minnesota United FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM 14 July 2 Sporting Kansas City II Swope Soccer Park 7:00 PM 15 July 10 San Jose Earthquakes II Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM 16 July 15 Houston Dynamo 2 Choctaw Stadium 8:00 PM 17 July 23 St. Louis City SC 2 SIUE 7:00 PM 18 July 31 Sporting Kansas City II Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM 19 Aug. 7 Portland Timbers 2 Hillsboro Stadium 9:00 PM 20 Aug. 12 Real Monarchs Choctaw Stadium 8:00 PM 21 Aug. 21 Colorado Rapids 2 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 9:00 PM 22 Sept. 3 Minnesota United FC 2 National Sports Center 6:00 PM 23 Sept. 11 St. Louis City SC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM 24 Sept. 18 Houston Dynamo 2 AVEVA Stadium 6:00 PM

All games will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com.

A total of eight teams, four from each conference, will qualify for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. This includes the top team from each division and the two teams with the next most points in each conference.

More information about the Playoff Format and Schedule will be announced at a later date.