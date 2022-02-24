Photo Gallery: USWNT downs Iceland in SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team routed Iceland 5-0 to win the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, with an all-around exemplary performance on a freezing cold night in Frisco. Braces from forwards Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh led the team to its third consecutive SheBelieves Cup title and fifth overall.

We were lucky to have Erin Nicholson on hand to capture the win by the USWNT.

Grid View



















































The USA, which came into the match needing a win to lift the trophy, finished atop the tournament standings with seven points from two wins and a tie. Iceland finished second with six points, the Czech Republic was third with two points and New Zealand finished fourth with one point from its 0-0 draw with the Czechs in the first game of the evening.

With the shutout, the USA has now won two consecutive SheBelieves Cup titles without allowing a single goal. Both shutout titles have come under head coach Vlatko Andonovski.