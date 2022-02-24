We’re rounding the corner on this first week of the regular season as the cold weather has returned yet again here in Dallas, which could make for a chilly season opener on Saturday night. We’ll begin breaking down the upcoming game and help set the stage for FC Dallas and Toronto FC.

// FC Dallas //

How FC Dallas fans believe the 2022 season will go - Big D Soccer

We took to Twitter the other day to see what your expectations were on the upcoming season.

Report: FC Dallas linked to Ecuadorian center back Joshue Quiñones - Big D Soccer

A few things have to happen to make this move a thing but adding more center back depth is a good move here.

With new deal, new number and new position, Jesus Ferreira sets new goal as FC Dallas' No. 9 | The Striker Texas

Just like with the rest of the team, there is a lot of 'new' surrounding Jesus Ferreira this season.

FC Dallas Kicks Off New Era With 2022 Home Opener Featuring Exciting New Matchday Enhancements | FC Dallas

You do have to wonder if some of these 'experiences' will actually improve things for fans. They sound nice on paper though.

// MLS //

One stat each MLS Western Conference team should be worried about in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

That stat for FCD isn't shocking, though you do wonder if it was the right stat to call out.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber addresses Las Vegas expansion, Charlotte FC & transfer market | MLSSoccer.com

Garber sounded off the other day on a few topics before the start of the new season. Once again we got another expansion update as a result.

"It was a near-perfect game": CF Montréal revel in CCL thumping of Liga MX's Santos Laguna | MLSSoccer.com

The magic of Montreal in the Champions League continued last night with a massive win over a Liga MX side.

NYCFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals past Santos de Guápiles | MLSSoccer.com

A big six-goal aggregate sets the stage for NYCFC to have a shot at capturing this title.

Colorado Rapids lose in PKs, knocked out of Concacaf Champions League - Burgundy Wave

Comunicaciones F.C. held the Rapids to one goal, despite being down a man for most of the match.

Q&A: RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni on the lessons from last year’s playoff run, his coaching philosophy – The Athletic

The RSL boss goes deep on how team mentality decides games, and how he's evolved as a coach since his first job in Colorado.

Charlotte FC's approach | US Soccer Players

Charlotte FC hasn't been able to build the roster it wanted, raising questions about their squad as they start their debut season in MLS.

The Galaxy and LAFC in a city now used to champions | US Soccer Players

The LA Galaxy and LAFC both face market pressure this season in a city that just saw one of its NFL teams win the Super Bowl at home.

What will Douglas Costa bring LA Galaxy in 2022? - LAG Confidential

I know I haven't been super high on this signing for the Galaxy but maybe he'll prove me wrong.

Brooks Lennon is set up to play pivotal role for Atlanta United in 2022 - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta needs consistency from a lot of players in 2022 and Lennon is certainly one of them.

Dynamo target Mexican star Hector Herrera in efforts to captivate Houston's soccer audience | The Striker Texas

Adding Herrera would be another step forward by Houston Dynamo owner Ted Segal to offset years of mediocrity.