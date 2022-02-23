Your 2022 FC Dallas season expectations

Earlier this week we took to our Twitter space to survey you all to see where you think will go in 2022 for FC Dallas. We had a slew of questions that some of you responded to and today we present them here for further discussion.

Expected point total for the season

What is your expected number of points for #FCDallas in 2022? (Can be reasonable or realistic...we're not going to judge you either way) — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

The expected totals for most of you out there are between 40-50 points, which may not be enough for a playoff spot in 2022. For the most part though, this feels reasonable given the way things went in 2021 for this group.

I’m very optimistic about 48-54 — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

Expected: 45

Goal: 50

Anything above 50 would be considered a phenomenal year — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

42 — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

45 — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

Predicting Jesus Ferreria’s season

What is a reasonable number of expected goals for Jesus Ferreira in 2022? #FCDallas — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

Let’s just say, you all are very optimistic for Ferreira to have a monster year in 2022. In some cases, these are MVP-level goal numbers some of you are giving out. We’re all for it.

18 — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

11 — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

12 — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

15 — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

Predicting Paxton Pomykal’s season

What will Paxton Pomykal's g/a numbers be in 2022? #FCDallas — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

The same can be said for your predictions for Pomykal as you all feel his move back into the middle of the attack will produce more out of him this season.

Man idk 6/10? Maybe generous — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

7G/10A — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

9 combined — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

21 — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

Expectations for Alan Velasco in 2022

What is your expectations for Alan Velasco in 2022? #FCDallas — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

There seems to be a mixed reaction to the expectations for FC Dallas’ newest star.

We have three wingers that can start although he’s our Record signing he’s got some thing he’s gotta prove — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

he has to produce and i expect him to be a star — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

Fair or not, he needs to produce given his price tag. Involved (goal or assist) in 20 goals, plus must meet the eye test. He needs to look like the best player on the pitch most matches. — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

Something like 7 g+A in 1,800 minutes with a progression throughout his playing time. — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

What will success look like

What does success look like for #FCDallas in 2022? — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

The theme here is all about reaching the playoffs and winning there.

Playoffs, with our new depth i think semi finals open cup maybe quarters — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

Win a playoff round. — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

Challenge for the playoffs, have an identifiable and consistent playing style, progression from the younger guys. — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

making the playoffs or being the best team in texas (we already are) — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

Which player could FC Dallas sell in 2022?

If #FCDallas were to sell a player in 2022, who would it be and why? — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

This question brought some interesting answers, including the thought of getting rid of another club legend.

I think pomykal cause he’s the big ? He could have a s tear season and someone’s gonna want him — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

Cerillo if the price is right and we have a replacement lined up. Jara if anyone will buy. Otherwise, Hedges, since he’s starting to get up in age. — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

Unless Jesus really blows up, I don’t think any of the young guys go for significant numbers like we’ve seen recently. Maybe Hedges next off-season? — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

hedges — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

What are you most excited about?

Lastly, what are you most excited about with #FCDallas in 2022? — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) February 21, 2022

Just like most of us here on this site, there are a lot of different ideas of what we’re most excited about in 2022 for this team.

Gotta be all the new fresh faces — Fc Danny (@fcdanny4) February 22, 2022

This is all about seeing if Velasco can elevate this team. If he pays off, we may see the Hunts bring in more top talent. If not, the “new era” may go back to being same as the old era. — Nathan Vance (@NathanVance1) February 21, 2022

The possibility of a crazy fast, fluid, fun front five between Obrian, Pomykal, Ferreira, Arriola, Velasco, Servania, ElMedkhar, and Schoen. — Eggsaladinho (@FritsJ_318) February 21, 2022

having a better 2022 than 2021 and seeing how we are without pepi — zach (0-0)(11-7-6) (@itsleetyeet) February 21, 2022

For kicks, our old pal Jason Poon offered all of his responses in one tweet.

If you missed the original thread of tweets on Monday or are just not on Twitter these days, feel free to leave your thoughts below to these questions.