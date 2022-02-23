The weekend is quickly approaching here as FC Dallas is getting ready to take on Toronto FC in the season opener on Saturday evening. It is kind of wild that the offseason and preseason have come and gone so quickly here. Let’s get into some links for the day as we march towards Saturday.

Which clubs had the most compelling offseasons in MLS? | MLSSoccer.com

I think making a list like this is a good thing for FC Dallas. It shows they actually tried and gave a damn this winter.

Colorado Rapids to battle elements in CCL comeback chase vs. Comunicaciones | MLSSoccer.com

Colorado should be well suited to play in the elements this week as they look to advance in the CCL.

NYCFC take "professional mindset" into CCL home match in Los Angeles | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, it will still be weird that NYCFC's home match in this series will come in LA. (I totally get it though, since their season opener is also in LA this weekend.)

Is Europe or Miami next for LAFC star Carlos Vela? | MLSSoccer.com

It would be interesting to see Vela shift coasts and go to Miami after his time in LA. In a way, it makes sense.

How MLS’s rapid expansion creates an unprecedented variety of approaches towards roster-building – The Athletic

MLS expansion team records are hit-or-miss, with plenty of approaches having been tried in the process.

ESPN’s Futbol Americas taps into an underserved American soccer audience while holding power to account – The Athletic

I may not watch their show on a regular basis but I am a fan of what they're doing here. Good to see more content like this out there.

22 for MLS in 2022 | US Soccer Players

As the new season begins, here is a nice list of things to look forward to this year.

Three more Sounders receive green cards - Sounder At Heart

Seeing a club like Seattle clear out several international spots in one swoop thanks to green cards makes you wonder why some clubs are so slow to go through this process.

Five takeaways from the Timbers’ preseason games - Stumptown Footy

Portland surprised many last year by making it all the way to MLS Cup but can they find that magic again this season?

Will LA Galaxy figure out their defensive woes in 2022? - LAG Confidential

My gut tells me their defense won't be that much better in 2022, which doesn't bode well for them.

Atlanta United signs striker Dom Dwyer - Dirty South Soccer

The former one-day FC Dallas player lands in Atlanta, which could be a decent place for him to reboot his career.