We are moving closer and closer to the season opener on Saturday night against Toronto. The way the weather is going for it, it may actually feel like a true February game for us here too.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas signs Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera - Big D Soccer

Carrera has shown well in preseason play for FC Dallas and could see some time on the bench this weekend.

FC Dallas 2022 Season Preview | MLSSoccer.com

The season predictions for FCD on this one should be good bulletin board material for the year. At best they're saying FCD will finish 8th, at worth 13th. Yikes.

// MLS //

Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield | MLSSoccer.com

I totally get where Matt Doyle is coming from here for FC Dallas' Shield chances. A lot has to go right in the attack while the defense just needs to stay healthy.

"We lacked winners": Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri to lead Chicago Fire FC's revamp | MLSSoccer.com

Chicago hasn't had anything going for them for the better part of a decade now, so this new look is something that is worth watching.

Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Even with all the positive moves, the jury is still out on whether or not Nico Estevez can actually guide this team to the playoffs.

Blasts From the past: The New England Revolution’s End Zone Militia keeps MLS originality alive – The Athletic

Not many of the originals still have things like this going for them in MLS but New England has found a way to keep something cool going for years now.

Do's and don'ts of MLS expansion: Lessons Charlotte FC can take from those who've come before | ESPNFC

It is kind of crazy that this is the eighth expansion team to join MLS since 2017. So it will be fun to see if Charlotte will be more like Atlanta and LAFC or if they're destined to be more like Minnesota or Cincinnati in year one.