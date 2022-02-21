The preseason is in the books as we move towards the start of a new era, new season, new...well almost everything. So let’s start this week off on a good note, shall we?

// FC Dallas //

Five things I’m excited for as FC Dallas begins 2022 - Big D Soccer

There is a lot to be optimistic about this team going into a new season.

FC Dallas unveils new primary kit for 2022 season - Big D Soccer

This may possibly be the best kit for FC Dallas since...I don't know how long. I'm loving the blue shorts with them too.

FC Dallas downs Houston Dynamo in final preseason test | The Striker Texas

With goals from Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal, FC Dallas took a 2-1 preseason win over rivals Houston Dynamo.

FC Dallas Defeats Houston Dynamo 2-1 in Final Preseason Match | FC Dallas

That attack looked nice and fluid on Saturday evening, so let's hope that translates well this season.

// MLS //

Phil Neville: Inter Miami CF in a "miles better place" for 2022 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

Since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2020, Inter Miami CF have yet to meet the lofty standards set by club brass.

Sources: Houston Dynamo FC make offer for Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera | MLSSoccer.com

We've been waiting to see what kind of DPs Houston would get with their new ownership group, and this one could do well for them.

Lorenzo Insigne is MLS bound. Could the likes of Isco, Memphis Depay follow in free agency? | ESPNFC

You do wonder with guys like Insigne coming, what it could mean for other big names out there this summer.

Chicago Fire sign Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Liga MX side Atlas FC - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago is certainly on a different path here this season with signings like this one.

Sounders cautiously satisfied with 0-0 tie - Sounder At Heart

Seattle picked up an important road draw last week in the CCL but they need to take care of things at home.

Three things we learned about the Columbus Crew in 2022 preseason - Massive Report

Columbus is still a work in progress here as the preseason comes to a close.