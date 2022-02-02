It has been quite the winter so far here in Frisco with how FC Dallas is building out their roster to begin the Nico Estevez era. Between big trades and transfers, things do appear to be coming along nicely.

FC Dallas signs Alan Velasco to a four-year Young DP contract - Big D Soccer

After weeks of being a rumor, FC Dallas finally makes the big deal happen as Velasco comes to Dallas on a four-year deal.

Alan Velasco discusses his move to FC Dallas with ESPN Argentina - Big D Soccer

The young winger said it was the right time to move to MLS with FC Dallas.

FC Dallas announces signing of Alan Velasco as designated player, spending club-record fee | The Striker Texas

FCD continues to promote a new era, bringing in an attacking player from Argentina for a larger transfer fee than ever spent before in club history.

Why Alan Velasco is the Biggest Signing in FC Dallas History | FC Dallas

Seeing how FCD is willing to spend money at the moment makes you wonder why they've been waiting so long to do so. But at least they're finally at a point where they are doing it.

St. Louis CITY SC make defender Selmir Pidro first signing before 2023 MLS launch | MLSSoccer.com

If you would have asked me what type of player I thought St. Louis would go after first, it would be someone like this from Bosnia.

New homes: 8 best free-agent signings of the 2022 MLS offseason | MLSSoccer.com

It is kind of crazy that there are still some decent MLS guys floating out there without any homes yet. I'd take a flyer on someone like Nick DeLeon if he wanted to come here.

Nick Kelly: Charlotte FC nearing MLS attendance record for home opener | MLSSoccer.com

So they'll likely get that first game with a big crowd but keeping it long term will be the bigger challenge.

Timbers announce signing of midfielder David Ayala - Stumptown Footy

The Argentine youth international joins as a U-22 Initiative signing.

What does the Auston Trusty transfer mean for the Colorado Rapids? - Burgundy Wave

Auston Trusty is headed to sister club Arsenal in a transfer that’s meaningful in many ways.

The MLS season starts this month, and the Chicago Fire roster is far from complete - Hot Time In Old Town

I think several clubs feel the pressure here to fill out their roster quickly ahead of the first kick.

Federico Higuain to sign one-day contract, retire with the Columbus Crew - Massive Report

I do like seeing players and clubs do this sort of thing when a guy retires.

“It's not time to panic”: USMNT keep cool ahead of pressure-filled WCQ vs. Honduras | MLSSoccer.com

Even though it will be frigid in St. Paul tonight for this game, the US just need to find a win (again) to stay on track here.

Qatar 2022 clinch scenarios an early reality for Canada in El Salvador road WCQ | MLSSoccer.com

While I am excited to see Canada in the World Cup again, I don't really want them to clinch this week since it would mean a USMNT loss tonight against Honduras.

USMNT’s updated qualification scenarios, prepping for bitter cold, struggles in attack: Notebook – The Athletic

A lot of the talk tonight will be about the weather and why the USMNT picked a location like this.