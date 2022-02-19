FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Preseason Game Thread

One more tune-up today for FC Dallas as they host their rivals, the Houston Dynamo in the final preseason match of 2022.

FC Dallas is building towards the start of their 2022 campaign under new manager Nico Estevez. They’ll host Toronto FC next weekend in the season opener, while the Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Nicky Hernandez

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: none

Available Streaming: fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvCHI

Weather: 53, partly cloud

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

