FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Preseason Game Thread

Here is your thread for today’s match.

By Big D Soccer Staff
MLS: Austin FC at FC Dallas Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

One more tune-up today for FC Dallas as they host their rivals, the Houston Dynamo in the final preseason match of 2022.

FC Dallas is building towards the start of their 2022 campaign under new manager Nico Estevez. They’ll host Toronto FC next weekend in the season opener, while the Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas notes:

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Nicky Hernandez

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
TV: none
Available Streaming: fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvCHI
Weather: 53, partly cloud

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

