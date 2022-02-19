FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Preseason Game Thread

One more tune-up today for FC Dallas as they host their rivals, the Houston Dynamo in the final preseason match of 2022.
FC Dallas is building towards the start of their 2022 campaign under new manager Nico Estevez. They’ll host Toronto FC next weekend in the season opener, while the Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake.
FC Dallas notes:
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: none
Availability Report
OUT: Nicky Hernandez
On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 6:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
TV: none
Available Streaming: fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvCHI
Weather: 53, partly cloud
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
Watch with us.
Loading comments...