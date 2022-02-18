FC Dallas unveils Crescendo kit for 2022 season

The new kits for 2022 are here!

FC Dallas unveiled the Crescendo kit today in advance of the 2022 MLS regular season which is scheduled to kick off Saturday, February 26 at Toyota Stadium when Dallas hosts Toronto FC.

The jersey features “diagonal lines in dynamic patterns across” the front chest which represents FC Dallas’ popular hoop patterns from iconic uniforms of years past.

“I’m glad to see that the hoops are back for the jerseys this season,” said defender Matt Hedges. “It’s part of FC Dallas’ history. I also really like that the hoops are red and blue because that’s a new combination that I’ve been wanting to see for a long time.”

The Crescendo kit evokes movement and development. As FC Dallas enters a new era with first-year head coach Nico Estévez, the kit symbolizes Dallas’ commitment to building towards the organization’s ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.

Grid View







“First reaction, it’s pretty lit,” said forward Jesus Ferreria. “It reminds me of the hoops from back in the day and it’s exciting to have them back. When you look back at photos and you see that my dad played in hoops, and now I’m wearing the hoops again while wearing the number 10, it’s a great legacy to carry.”

The other thing fans will notice is a new sponsor on the front of the kit. mavQ is now proudly displayed across the front of the new primary jersey. MTX, who entered a multi-year partnership with FC Dallas in 2021 and served as the team’s front-of-jersey partner for both home and away jerseys last season, launched mavQ as an independent AI-driven product that helps coaches, players, and technical staff make informed, data-driven decisions.