The preseason is about to turn into the regular season here as we have one more game to deal with before next weekend’s First Kick against Toronto. Today we’ll also get to see our new kits for the 2022 season and I think most of you will like the direction they’re going in here.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas announces England and Spanish Broadcast information for 2022 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas returns to TXA 21 for another season with Mark Followill back in the play-by-play spot.

Jesus Ferreira carrying "more confidence" into 2022 season with FC Dallas | MLSSoccer.com

FC Dallas needs another MVP-level season out of Ferreira to reach the playoffs this year.

// MLS //

From "long shot" to Arsenal: New England goalkeeper Matt Turner previews EPL move | MLSSoccer.com

Turner's story is one that should be celebrated heavily by MLS and just American soccer in general.

Rapids downed at the death by Comunicaciones F.C. in first leg shutout of Concacaf Champions League matchup - Burgundy Wave

Comunicaciones converted on a late set piece to win 1-0 and take the advantage headed back to Colorado.

Sounders vs Motagua, recap: Harried in Honduras - Sounder At Heart

Seattle takes a hard-fought 0-0 draw home from Honduras.

Almada, Shaqiri, Costa, Velasco: What MLS' latest big-name (or big-money) signings mean for the league | ESPNFC

There have always been MLS clubs willing to spend big on stars, but deals for Xherdan Shaqiri and Alan Velasco suggest that list is growing.

LA Galaxy's 'Chicharito': Mexico teams 'need to learn' from MLS transfer growth | ESPNFC

It is good to hear that Chicharito thinks this way about MLS, maybe it can lure more Mexican stars north to MLS.

This is the year of MLS experience for LAFC newcomers - Angels on Parade

LAFC went in big with intra-MLS trades for guys like Ryan Hollingshead (yeah, we're still bummed about this one) and Maxime Crepeau.

MLS should mandate broadcasts of preseason games - Black And Red United

While most preseason games are meaningless in terms of results, it would be good to be able to see them all.