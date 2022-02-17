FC Dallas announces England and Spanish Broadcast information for 2022

FC Dallas announced its 2022 broadcast plans today which include 31 regular season games scheduled to air on TXA 21 in English and 18 on KMPX-29 in Spanish to the more than 2.7 million TV households in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.
TXA 21 has been the English TV home for FC Dallas matches since the 2015 season.
TXA 21 kicks off its coverage of FC Dallas’ 27th MLS season at 4:00 PM CT on Saturday, February 26 as FC Dallas hosts Toronto FC in the season opener presented by MTX. Pregame coverage for that match begins at 3:30 PM CT.
2022 FC Dallas Schedule
|GM
|DATE
|NETWORK
|OPPONENT
|HOME
|TIME (CT)
|1
|Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
|TSN, TXA 21
|Toronto
|Dallas
|4:30 PM
|2
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|TXA 21
|New England
|New England
|12:30 PM
|3
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|TXA 21
|Nashville
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|4
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|TXA 21
|Portland
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|5
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|UNIV
|Chicago
|Chicago
|2:30 PM
|6
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|TXA 21
|Colorado
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|7
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|TXA 21
|New York Redbulls
|New York Redbulls
|6:00 PM
|8
|Saturday, April 23, 2022
|UNIV
|Houston
|Dallas
|2:00 PM
|9
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|TXA 21
|Kansas City
|Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|10
|Saturday, May 7, 2022
|TXA 21
|Seattle
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|11
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|TXA 21
|LA Galaxy
|LA Galaxy
|9:30 PM
|12
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|TSN, TXA 21
|Vancouver
|Vancouver
|9:00 PM
|13
|Sunday, May 22, 2022
|TXA 21
|Minnesota
|Dallas
|6:00 PM
|14
|Saturday, May 28, 2022
|TXA 21
|Orlando
|Orlando
|6:30 PM
|15
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|TSN, TXA 21
|Vancouver
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|16
|Saturday, June 25, 2022
|TXA 21
|Austin
|Austin
|8:00 PM
|17
|Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|TXA 21
|LAFC
|LAFC
|9:30 PM
|18
|Monday, July 4, 2022
|TXA 21
|Miami
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|19
|Saturday, July 9, 2022
|TXA 21
|Houston
|Houston
|7:30 PM
|20
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|TXA 21
|New York
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|21
|Saturday, July 16, 2022
|TXA 21
|Austin
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|22
|Saturday, July 23, 2022
|TXA 21
|Real Salt Lake
|Real Salt Lake
|9:00 PM
|23
|Saturday, July 30, 2022
|TXA 21
|LA Galaxy
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|24
|Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
|TXA 21
|Seattle
|Seattle
|9:00 PM
|25
|Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
|TXA 21
|Portland
|Portland
|9:30 PM
|26
|Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022
|TXA 21
|San Jose
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|27
|Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
|TXA 21
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|28
|Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
|TXA 21
|Nashville
|Nashville
|7:30 PM
|29
|Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
|TXA 21
|Real Salt Lake
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|30
|Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
|UNIV
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|31
|Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
|TXA 21
|LAFC
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|32
|Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
|TXA 21
|San Jose
|San Jose
|TBD
|33
|Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
|UniMas
|Colorado
|Colorado
|2:30 PM
|34
|Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
|TXA 21
|Kansas City
|Dallas
|4:00 PM
Who is in the booth
Mark Followill returns for his 11th season as the television play-by-play announcer for most TXA 21 and FCDTV Network broadcasts. Owen Newkirk will provide play-by-play in Followill’s absence. Longtime soccer journalist Steve Davis will join Followill and Newkirk in the broadcast booth.
Other Markets in Texas
FC Dallas matches will continue to air in select markets across the FCDTV Network including Amarillo (KCPN/My Amarillo TV), Lubbock (KMYL/My Lubbock TV) and Tyler (19.2 CW East Texas). Four of FC Dallas’ games will be featured on national television, with three on Univision and one on UniMás.
Spanish Broadcasts locally on KMPX-29
Select locally televised matches will be available in Spanish on Estrella Media’s KMPX-29 in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The EstrellaTV Deportés team for the Spanish-language telecasts will be anchored by esteemed sports analysts Gerardo Velazquez de Leon and Homar Rojas.
Streaming options return (for those locally)
All locally broadcast English language matches will be streamed online at FCDallas.com/Stream. Streaming is only available to residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth viewing area and in FCDTV Network markets. So get your VPN ready if you aren’t within a certain distance to the Metroplex.
