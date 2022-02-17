FC Dallas announces England and Spanish Broadcast information for 2022

FC Dallas announced its 2022 broadcast plans today which include 31 regular season games scheduled to air on TXA 21 in English and 18 on KMPX-29 in Spanish to the more than 2.7 million TV households in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.

TXA 21 has been the English TV home for FC Dallas matches since the 2015 season.

TXA 21 kicks off its coverage of FC Dallas’ 27th MLS season at 4:00 PM CT on Saturday, February 26 as FC Dallas hosts Toronto FC in the season opener presented by MTX. Pregame coverage for that match begins at 3:30 PM CT.

2022 FC Dallas Schedule GM DATE NETWORK OPPONENT HOME TIME (CT) GM DATE NETWORK OPPONENT HOME TIME (CT) 1 Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 TSN, TXA 21 Toronto Dallas 4:30 PM 2 Saturday, March 5, 2022 TXA 21 New England New England 12:30 PM 3 Saturday, March 12, 2022 TXA 21 Nashville Dallas 7:30 PM 4 Saturday, March 19, 2022 TXA 21 Portland Dallas 7:30 PM 5 Saturday, April 2, 2022 UNIV Chicago Chicago 2:30 PM 6 Saturday, April 9, 2022 TXA 21 Colorado Dallas 7:30 PM 7 Saturday, April 16, 2022 TXA 21 New York Redbulls New York Redbulls 6:00 PM 8 Saturday, April 23, 2022 UNIV Houston Dallas 2:00 PM 9 Saturday, April 30, 2022 TXA 21 Kansas City Kansas City 7:30 PM 10 Saturday, May 7, 2022 TXA 21 Seattle Dallas 7:30 PM 11 Saturday, May 14, 2022 TXA 21 LA Galaxy LA Galaxy 9:30 PM 12 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 TSN, TXA 21 Vancouver Vancouver 9:00 PM 13 Sunday, May 22, 2022 TXA 21 Minnesota Dallas 6:00 PM 14 Saturday, May 28, 2022 TXA 21 Orlando Orlando 6:30 PM 15 Saturday, June 18, 2022 TSN, TXA 21 Vancouver Dallas 8:00 PM 16 Saturday, June 25, 2022 TXA 21 Austin Austin 8:00 PM 17 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 TXA 21 LAFC LAFC 9:30 PM 18 Monday, July 4, 2022 TXA 21 Miami Dallas 8:00 PM 19 Saturday, July 9, 2022 TXA 21 Houston Houston 7:30 PM 20 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 TXA 21 New York Dallas 8:00 PM 21 Saturday, July 16, 2022 TXA 21 Austin Dallas 8:00 PM 22 Saturday, July 23, 2022 TXA 21 Real Salt Lake Real Salt Lake 9:00 PM 23 Saturday, July 30, 2022 TXA 21 LA Galaxy Dallas 8:00 PM 24 Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 TXA 21 Seattle Seattle 9:00 PM 25 Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 TXA 21 Portland Portland 9:30 PM 26 Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 TXA 21 San Jose Dallas 8:00 PM 27 Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 TXA 21 Philadelphia Dallas 8:00 PM 28 Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 TXA 21 Nashville Nashville 7:30 PM 29 Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 TXA 21 Real Salt Lake Dallas 8:00 PM 30 Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 UNIV Minnesota Minnesota 2:30 PM 31 Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 TXA 21 LAFC Dallas 7:30 PM 32 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 TXA 21 San Jose San Jose TBD 33 Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 UniMas Colorado Colorado 2:30 PM 34 Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 TXA 21 Kansas City Dallas 4:00 PM

Who is in the booth

Mark Followill returns for his 11th season as the television play-by-play announcer for most TXA 21 and FCDTV Network broadcasts. Owen Newkirk will provide play-by-play in Followill’s absence. Longtime soccer journalist Steve Davis will join Followill and Newkirk in the broadcast booth.

Other Markets in Texas

FC Dallas matches will continue to air in select markets across the FCDTV Network including Amarillo (KCPN/My Amarillo TV), Lubbock (KMYL/My Lubbock TV) and Tyler (19.2 CW East Texas). Four of FC Dallas’ games will be featured on national television, with three on Univision and one on UniMás.

Spanish Broadcasts locally on KMPX-29

Select locally televised matches will be available in Spanish on Estrella Media’s KMPX-29 in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The EstrellaTV Deportés team for the Spanish-language telecasts will be anchored by esteemed sports analysts Gerardo Velazquez de Leon and Homar Rojas.

Streaming options return (for those locally)

All locally broadcast English language matches will be streamed online at FCDallas.com/Stream. Streaming is only available to residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth viewing area and in FCDTV Network markets. So get your VPN ready if you aren’t within a certain distance to the Metroplex.