The preseason has just one more stop before we head into next week’s season opener against Toronto. FC Dallas continued to build towards their season opener yesterday as they picked up a scoreless draw against Chicago.

FC Dallas Draws 0-0 in Preseason Match with Chicago Fire FC | FC Dallas

There was a lot to like about the FCD attack in this one but the final product isn't there just yet.

FC Dallas holding out hope Alan Velasco will arrive before start of season | The Striker Texas

The Argentine winger is still in the process of getting his U.S. visa approved, which has delayed his arrival in Frisco.

Three main takeaways from Sounders’ new training facility - Sounder At Heart

Seattle has always done things really well on and off the field but this new training facility may take them into a new class of their own in MLS.

Sounders unveil plans for new training facility, plans to ‘explore new brand identity’ - Sounder At Heart

It is interesting to see how the Sounders may approach a rebrand in the coming years.

Each MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

The shout-out for Paxton in this list is a good call. Last year Matt Doyle had Ricardo Pepi or Jesus Ferreira in this piece and that turned out pretty well for FCD.

Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC | MLSSoccer.com

This could be a really nice get for the Fire, who showed yesterday against FCD that their attack still has some work to do.

Houston Dynamo FC unveil "The Bayou City" alternate jersey | The Striker Texas

The Houston Dynamo will continue to wear black as an alternate to orange during the 2022 MLS season.

Why intra-MLS trade prices have gotten so high; FC Cincy interest in Gruezo; Cowell contract details: Notebook – The Athletic

There are some interesting bits in this one, including how Carlos Gruezo could land back in MLS with Cincinnati.

Luquinhas deal official; joins Red Bulls as designated player - Once A Metro

The Red Bulls are one of those teams that strike me as very curious to watch this season and it is because of moves like this one.