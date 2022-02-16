The preseason makes a stop down in Austin today for FC Dallas but instead of facing our MLS rival from the state capital, we’re getting a rare preseason Brimstone Cup match instead of against the Chicago Fire. We’ll have our usual match thread up this morning for that game.

// FC Dallas //

Injury Report: FC Dallas’ Nicky Hernandez undergoes successful surgery - Big D Soccer

The midfielder will be out a few weeks with this injury, which is just unfortunate timing right as the season is about to start.

After spending winter wooed by suitors, Paul Arriola thrilled to be with FC Dallas | The Striker Texas

Club América was a possible destination for the talented winger, but he told The Striker Texas that he is thankful to land in North Texas.

// MLS //

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

That stat for New England is a big one that should worry their fans as they look to defend their Supporters' Shield crown.

NYCFC show "full control" in Concacaf Champions League dispatch of Santos de Guapiles | MLSSoccer.com

NYCFC looked more like their 2021 playoff self in this win last night down in Costa Rica than I thought they would.

Jozy Altidore doesn’t plan on reaching out to Taylor Twellman - The Bent Musket

I kind of forgot about their little beef with one another but Altidore being in New England brings it back into the spotlight.

St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership | MLSSoccer.com

The plans in St. Louis are really coming together nicely for next season.

How do you solve a problem that’s not a problem? - Sounder At Heart

Kelyn Rowe gets a lot of flack, but that is likely due to a misunderstanding of his role.

Timbers FC drop Heritage Rose kit - Stumptown Footy

I know more clubs dropped new kits yesterday but this was easily the one that stood out the most. Very bold design, and one that is very unlike most kits in MLS. Once all the kits are dropped this week, we may discuss them all here.

Chicago Fire Notebook: Two games close out the final week in Austin - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago is apparently looking for a new shirt sponsor for this year.