FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire: Preseason Game Thread

Lineups
our startIng lineup for today against chicago:— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 16, 2022
maarten paes, matt hedges, josé martínez, marco farfan, ema twumasi, edwin cerrillo, brandon servania, paxton pomykal, jáder obrian, paul arriola, jesús ferreira.
kickoff coming
FC Dallas is in Austin, TX today at the St. David’s Performance Center as they take on the Chicago Fire in a preseason friendly. The two sides are looking to gain more experience in the early stages of the new year as they build towards next weekend’s season opener.
FC Dallas is coming off a big 6-0 win in preseason play last weekend over USL-Championship side San Antonio FC. Chicago on the other hand have been in Texas for a few days now and are coming off a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC.
FC Dallas notes:
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: none
Availability Report
OUT: n/a
On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 11:00 AM
Venue: St. David’s Performance Center (Austin, TX)
TV: none
Available Streaming: fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvCHI
Weather: 61, partly cloud
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
Watch with us.
Loading comments...