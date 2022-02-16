FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire: Preseason Game Thread

Lineups

our startIng lineup for today against chicago:



maarten paes, matt hedges, josé martínez, marco farfan, ema twumasi, edwin cerrillo, brandon servania, paxton pomykal, jáder obrian, paul arriola, jesús ferreira.



kickoff coming — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 16, 2022

FC Dallas is in Austin, TX today at the St. David’s Performance Center as they take on the Chicago Fire in a preseason friendly. The two sides are looking to gain more experience in the early stages of the new year as they build towards next weekend’s season opener.

FC Dallas is coming off a big 6-0 win in preseason play last weekend over USL-Championship side San Antonio FC. Chicago on the other hand have been in Texas for a few days now and are coming off a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: n/a

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 11:00 AM

Venue: St. David’s Performance Center (Austin, TX)

TV: none

Available Streaming: fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvCHI

Weather: 61, partly cloud

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

