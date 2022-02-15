Injury Report: Nicky Hernandez undergoes successful surgery

The 2022 season hasn’t kicked off yet but there is already one player hitting the sidelines with an injury. According to a press release, FC Dallas midfielder Nicky Hernandez underwent bilateral leg fasciotomy on Wednesday, February 9. Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Specialist Dr. Keith Heier performed the procedure at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano.

The anticipated recovery time is approximately four weeks.

The 23-year old signed with FC Dallas in March 2021 after being selected 15th overall by the club in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He accumulated six goals and five assists in 32 appearances for FC Dallas’ affiliate club North Texas SC.

So far this preseason he has been out of action due to this injury, and if the timetable holds true, we won’t see him back on the field until mid-March. This certainly is a blow to his progress as a player and to the team’s midfield depth, which was already looking a little bit thin.