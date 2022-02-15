Things are moving along nicely again here as FC Dallas gets ready to head to Austin for a couple of days in this preseason. Tomorrow they’ll take on the Chicago Fire before heading back up to Frisco to host their rivals from Houston over the weekend. Lots of preseason fun ahead for us folks!

// FC Dallas //

How Marco Farfan will be an upgrade for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

While trading Ryan Hollingshead was heartbreaking for fans, Marco Farfan could be a big defensive upgrade for FC Dallas.

// MLS //

Charlotte FC unveil 2022 Newly Minted kit | MLSSoccer.com

I know there hasn't been a lot of kit reveals yet for this season (I believe most will come on Friday) but this is a damn good start.

Top 10 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

I'm not a huge fan of predicting things like Golden Boot winners this early before a season starts but we're getting to that point in preseason coverage.

Why Jozy Altidore's move to New England Revolution could be a perfect match | MLSSoccer.com

He needed out of Toronto, I'm pretty sure that was obvious at this point. But playing on turf won't help a guy that has had injury issues for years.

Jamiro Monteiro trade to San Jose Earthquakes announced - Brotherly Game

The Union’s star midfielder is officially headed to the Bay Area as Philly gets some allocation in return.

Expectations for the new MLS Designated Players in 2022 | US Soccer Players

With names like Lorenzo Insigne and Xherdan Shaqiri moving to Major League Soccer this season, the expectations are high for Designated Players.

CONCACAF Champions League: Will Liga MX teams break the hearts of MLS hopefuls? | ESPNFC

We keep thinking some of the MLS sides have a good shot at things this year but I don't want to get my hopes up too much right now.

All we know so far about new Sounders jersey - Sounder At Heart

I rather love that the Sounders' digital team left an Easter egg out there for their new kit.

Don’t fret the friendlies - Dirty South Soccer

It is super easy to get worked up over the preseason friendlies and what they mean. I get it, and I always take them with a grain of salt.

Pato-Kara Partnership Provides Good Attacking Option for Orlando City - The Mane Land

The partnership of Alexandre Pato and Ercan Kara against FC Dallas appeared to be the start of a strong attacking duo.