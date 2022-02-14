The preseason is starting to feel like the real deal here for FC Dallas as games have shifted back to Texas and this week we’ll see the team play twice as they ramp up for their season opener later this month.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas signs 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas traded up to snag Tsiki Ntsabeleng with the last pick in the first round.

Jesús Ferreira Scores Hat Trick in 6-0 FC Dallas Preseason Win over San Antonio FC | FC Dallas

San Antonio didn't look the part but that doesn't matter as you want this attacking group to get some positive momentum early on together like this.

Three thoughts on FC Dallas preseason after a 6-0 win over San Antonio FC | The Striker Texas

As you'd expect from a blowout, the FCD attack excelled, but it's still a bit too early for fans to get carried away.

// MLS //

Ranking MLS teams' chances of winning 2022 Concacaf Champions League | MLSSoccer.com

The five MLS sides look to make some history here as the league continues to search for their first CCL crown.

Report: NYCFC rebuff River Plate's transfer bid for Taty Castellanos | MLSSoccer.com

I can't say I blame NYCFC for rejecting this bid but it does make you wonder if anyone out there will be willing to match what they are wanting for Taty.

Sources: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jamiro Monteiro from Philadelphia Union in trade | MLSSoccer.com

San Jose has approached this offseason/preseason in an interesting way with moves like this one.

Andy Polo domestic violence allegations raise numerous questions about Timbers, MLS response – The Athletic

The Timbers' abrupt dismissal of Polo created another level of mystery around a serious situation.

New England Revolution confirm agreed deal with Arsenal for Matt Turner to join in summer - The Athletic

Good for Turner and good for the Revs here, who used to be a club that rarely allowed players to leave like this.

Atlanta United resets a record | US Soccer Players

Atlanta United set a new record for an incoming transfer fee in Major League Soccer, breaking their own as they once again rebuild their way.

Timbers FC sign Blanco as a Designated Player through 2023 - Stumptown Footy

Portland had to do some heavy lifting to keep Blanco but they made a deal happen.

Douglas Costa ready to lift Galaxy back to glory days - LAG Confidential

I'm still not a huge fan of this addition of Costa for LA but he does have the understanding of what it takes to lead a team to a title.

Jozy Altidore says goodbye to Toronto FC - Waking The Red

He gave his goodbye on Instagram late last week as he looks to move over to New England.