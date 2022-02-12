Help Wanted: Big D Soccer is looking for new writers

Just like with FC Dallas going into a new era with Nico Estevez, we’re looking to begin a new era by adding more voices to this community. This is the time of year when Big D Soccer begins to look for new writers.

Big D Soccer has grown a lot over the last few years but we recognize that we have gaps in our content and could be even better at covering FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and the FC Dallas academy teams.

What are we looking for?

To keep it simple, we’re looking for talented writers who have a passion for FC Dallas and are interested in writing about the team. While professional experience is not a requirement, we do want our writers to come up with interesting story ideas as well as be able to produce and edit a clean copy.

As we head into a new season, we have a lot of great opportunities available.

Do you think of yourself as a tactical soccer expert and want to break down games each week? We have a spot for you.

Do you have a passion for academy teams and the future stars of FC Dallas? We have a spot for you.

Do you enjoy watching North Texas SC and wish there was more coverage on them? That could be you.

Would you enjoy writing game previews? We can always use assistance there.

Are there MLS topics you’d like to see more on our space? We would love to see that too.

There are tons of opportunities to make these areas your own too. We’re here to work with you to be successful.

How much time does this take up each week?

While there is no hourly shift for these opportunities, we do recognize that writing takes time, and having the extra time in the day to do it can be tricky.

We ask that each writer contributes at minimum one article per week, so having the time to come up with an idea — something we often collaborate on — and put together a story is essential.

As this is typically an unpaid opportunity, we respect people have lives away from watching and covering FC Dallas but we ask that you consider this commitment before applying.

What’s in it for you?

As mentioned above, most of our writers do this for the love of the game and for FC Dallas. If you are an aspiring sports journalist, this opportunity could be great as it provides a unique chance to cover a professional team. If you have thoughts on the team and have never had an outlet to release them, we could be the place for you.

Big D Soccer is also a great résumé builder and internship opportunity. If you are a college student looking to improve your writing skills, while watching soccer, this is a perfect place for you. We have had former writers go on to work at FC Dallas as well as at the corporate MLS offices.

For those that are interested and qualified, there is also the opportunity to cover games, practices and press conferences, as well as helping to run our social media accounts. All of this is a great experience and can be applied in plenty of fields.

How to apply

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, email us. Please include samples of your work and a résumé if relevant along with why you think you would be a great addition to the staff.

We’re looking forward to another exciting season and want to help provide the best FC Dallas coverage out there. If you’re interested in helping us do that and feel you can commit the time, we look forward to hearing from you.