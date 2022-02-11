FC Dallas signs 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng

FC Dallas has signed 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract with club options for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons, the club announced today. Ntsabeleng will occupy an international roster spot.

Per team policy, additional terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Ntsabeleng is the third rookie to sign with FC Dallas this preseason, following Generation adidas pick Isisah Parker and defender Lucas Bartlett.

The 24-year old was selected in the 1st round, 28th overall by FC Dallas after acquiring New York City FC’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft natural first round draft pick (28th overall) in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money and FC Dallas’ natural second round draft pick (34th overall).

Ntsabeleng played in 31 matches for Oregon State University. He scored six goals and recorded 12 assists. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Far West Region First Team during the 2021 season. He is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree during his time with Coastal Carolina and was named 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Ntsabeleng helped Coastal Carolina win the Sun Belt Conference in 2019. He played for the Stars of Africa Football Academy and UJ Club in South Africa.

So far this preseason, he’s appeared in two preseason matches for FC Dallas.

Our Quick Take

I’ve long said that when you trade up to pick a guy in the first round of any draft, you better make sure you end up signing him. This certainly goes in line with the ‘new era’ motto that we’re seeing out of the club this preseason too. Typically we would see several Homegrown player signings by now but instead, we’re seeing rookie draft picks signed.