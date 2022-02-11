I guess we complained too much that it was a slow news week, huh? Yesterday’s shocking trade of Ryan Hollingshead to LAFC was certainly something that none of us expected to happen, though I do think deep down we all knew there was a possibility that he would eventually end up in California. But yeah, it was a surprise twist on this preseason.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas acquires Marco Farfan from LAFC in exchange for Ryan Hollingshead - Big D Soccer

FCD has traded away a club legend and we all have a lot of emotions surrounding this move.

The Ryan Hollingshead trade can be both justified and heartbreaking - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas parts ways with its talismanic left back in the latest sign of the club’s new age.

FC Dallas trades Ryan Hollingshead to LAFC for Marco Farfan in left back for left back swap | The Striker Texas

In a swap of left backs, FCD is bidding farewell to a fixture in the club, hoping a younger and more defensive-minded player will have success.

Homegrowns vs hardware: FC Dallas go again | US Soccer Players

FC Dallas sets a high standard for player development and incoming transfer fees, but it takes more to win trophies in Major League Soccer.

// MLS //

Players that will define MLS teams' fortunes in 2022 Concacaf Champions League | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League starts next week for five MLS sides and who knows, maybe this is finally the year.

What MLS' 5 teams in 2022 Concacaf Champions League bring to the table | MLSSoccer.com

Some MLS sides have an easier chance to get out of the gate with wins in the first round. Then there is Montreal, who has to go to Mexico to start things off.

Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian left back Zeca - Dynamo Theory

The 27 year old fullback was a free agent that helps boost the Dynamo's backline.

DeAndre Yedlin is "almost a DP signing" in MLS return with Inter Miami CF | MLSSoccer.com

Miami will rely on Yedlin's talents to help reshape a defensive group that was not great in 2021.

Portland Timbers terminate contract of Andy Polo following allegations of domestic abuse - The Athletic

So Portland knew this was happening and just did nothing? Geez.

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to new long-term deal - ESPNFC

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed U.S. international attacker Cade Cowell to a new long-term deal, sources tell ESPN.

Sounders recognize their championship window is wide open - Sounder At Heart

Just when we think the Sounders look to take a step back from being a title contender, they say to think again.

Will Shaqiri’s signing finally turn the Chicago Fire into a winner? - Hot Time In Old Town

It is, undoubtedly, a bold move in the right direction for the Fire.