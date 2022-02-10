North Texas SC signs Andre Queiroz Costa

North Texas SC has signed midfielder Andre Luiz Queiroz Costa to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval, in addition to his ITC and work authorization.

The deal is for one year with an option for the 2023 season.

Costa is a 20-year-old right winger, who has played with the United States U17s. He has been in preseason camp with FC Dallas and impressed enough to get offered a contract with North Texas SC.

Costa is a duel national, as he is eligible for both the US and Brazil. His sister is Giovana "Gio" Queiroz Costa of the Brazilian Women's National Team.

Costa has played for the CD Leganes youth, Real Madrid U17, Rayo Vellalcano, and was last with the CD Leganes U19s.

He is capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder and as a right wing. Right now, he is only the sixth player signed to the North Texas SC roster, joining Hooe Aveyevu, Bernard Kamungo, Blaine Ferri, Lucao, and Derek Waldeck.