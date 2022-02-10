In a way, I think we got a bit spoiled over the last couple of weeks with all the new players coming in and the news that surrounded them. This week has been super quiet as FC Dallas returned home from Florida to continue training ahead of a preseason match this weekend with San Antonio. But, sometimes quiet time is good in preseason.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas announces streaming details for upcoming preseason games - Big D Soccer

If you live in the DFW area, you’re in luck.

Meet Jerome Elenez, the former Mavs exec looking to make FC Dallas more relevant in DFW | The Striker Texas

After time with McDonald's and the Mavs, FCD's new Vice President for Marketing is hoping to boost the FCD experience and win over new fans. He's got an uphill battle in front of him though to improve the in-game experience if you ask me.

// MLS //

Who could be every Western Conference team's Mr. Reliable in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

There is little to no debate over who is the most reliable player for FC Dallas.

Behind Atlanta United's "due diligence" of signing Thiago Almada & what he'll bring | MLSSoccer.com

It's a very expensive transfer (biggest in league history) but now Almada has to live up to the hype and prove he was worth the cash.

Kellyn Acosta joins LAFC with rising USMNT profile: "Consistency is what I need most" | MLSSoccer.com

In just about every sense, it’s been a remarkable winter for Kellyn Acosta.

Caden Clark loan return announced as Edwards and Luquinhas deals inch closer for Red Bulls - Once A Metro

After the move to Germany fell through for Clark, the Red Bulls had to make some 'very MLS' looking moves to get him back.

Why more MLS players were sold abroad this winter than ever before – The Athletic

The winter transfer window has seen more MLS players move abroad for a fee than ever before.

Ezra Hendrickson hails Chicago Fire’s capture of “game-changer” Xherdan Shaqiri | MLSSoccer.com

Chicago hasn’t really been a big player in MLS for a while but moves like this are inching them closer to becoming the relevant team that they should be.

Here’s how the Chicago Fire pulled off that excellent Xherdan Shaqiri intro video - Hot Time In Old Town

A whirlwind trip to Switzerland and a ton of secrecy were both key. Very cool all around.

Resetting the squads and expectations in Chicago and Miami | US Soccer Players

In an offseason of rebuilds across Major League Soccer, the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami are making multiple moves to try to push into contention.

Is another championship or bust season approaching for the LA Galaxy? | US Soccer Players

The LA Galaxy historically looks at an MLS season as an opportunity for another title, but that has created a boom or bust situation in recent years.

What are Sounders announcing on Feb. 16? - Sounder At Heart

There are some interesting rumors and suggestions that the Sounders could be doing something big next week.

Cherundolo with LAFC injury updates as season opener approaches - Angels on Parade

LAFC apparently is already dealing with some injuries as the season is just three weeks away from kicking off.

Does it take unusually long for Philadelphia Union players to get visas? - Brotherly Game

Getting green cards and visas is always a tricky thing, sometimes it takes a while to process things and other times it is quick.