FC Dallas announces streaming details for upcoming preseason games

We’re finally going to get some preseason soccer to watch, starting next week!

FC Dallas announced on their Twitter yesterday that the upcoming preseason games on February 16 against the Chicago Fire and Texas Derby affair against the Houston Dynamo on February 19 will be streamed online at fcdallas.com/stream.

Garrett Melcer and Eddie Koton will be doing the PBP and color commentary for both matches.

The match this weekend against the Fire will kick off at 11 am from Toyota Stadium. The Houston game on the 19th will kick off at 6 pm.

Per MLS Rules, their streams will be available to fans within DFW. Using WiFi & enabling location services is recommended to ensure proper access for your device. In other words, get ready to figure out a good VPN if you aren’t in the Dallas market.

We will provide our usual match streams for both matches as we get back into our regular game coverage for the 2022 season. For those curious about this Saturday’s game against San Antonio FC, we’re told there is no stream available for that one at this time.